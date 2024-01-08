Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mukesh Ambani owns Boeing 737-9 Max jet, same type involved in Alaska Airlines mid-air horror: Report

    Reliance Industries Ltd., owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is uniquely equipped with a Boeing 737-9 Max variant in its corporate jet fleet, featuring a sealed mid-cabin exit door, according to information from flight data provider Cirium.

    Mukesh Ambani owns Boeing 737-9 Max jet, same type involved in Alaska Airlines mid-air horror: Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    In what is being seen as a startling revelation, Asia’s wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd. is reportedly the sole user of a Boeing 737-9 Max variant—a type now under global investigation following a mid-flight fuselage incident on Friday. Flight data from Cirium indicates that Reliance Industries is the exclusive owner of a corporate jet in this category, notable for having a plugged mid-cabin exit door.

    Although the Alaska Airlines flight did not result in any fatalities, the incident has sparked significant concerns regarding the safety of the specific Boeing model and raised questions about Boeing's overall safety record. In response, multiple carriers have grounded their entire fleets. The Federal Aviation Administration issued an order on Saturday, instructing the temporary suspension of certain Max 9 aircraft flights for inspection.

    Also read: Portland teacher finds part of Alaska Airlines lost in dramatic mid-air blowout in his backyard

    Last year, Reliance Industries incorporated the Boeing 737-9 Max into its corporate fleet, as reported by media outlets. The aircraft, reportedly identified by the registration T7-LOTUS, features Reliance branding. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has urged carriers to conduct a one-time inspection of Boeing's 737-8 Max jets, a different plane model, with the inspections to be completed by Sunday.

    In addition to the Boeing 737-9 Max, Reliance maintains several other aircraft in its corporate fleet, including two Embraer SA ERJ 145 planes and one Airbus SE A319. Media reports also indicate the presence of two helicopters—a Dauphin and a Sikorsky—in the company's hangar. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani's net worth is reported to be $97.5 billion.

    Apart from Alaska Air, United Airlines Holdings Inc., and Panama’s Copa Airlines SA, a few other carriers, including flydubai, Aeromexico, and Air Tanzania, have aircraft with the mid-cabin door sealed. Alaska Air, United Airlines, and Copa have already taken the precautionary measure of grounding numerous jets of this type in their respective fleets.

    Also read: 'Thought I'm going to die': Alaska Airlines passenger recounts moment plane's door blew out mid-air

    Boeing's 737-9 Max stands as the longest single-aisle variant in the company's lineup. Featuring modular fuselage layouts, it allows for emergency doors to be more flexibly installed, catering to varying seat configurations and providing customers with increased flexibility in cabin arrangement.

    The Max 9 includes a cabin exit door positioned behind the wings but before the rear exit door. This specific configuration is activated in dense seating layouts to meet evacuation requirements. Notably, on Alaska Air aircraft, these doors were not activated; instead, they were permanently plugged.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    High stakes meeting: Indian envoy rushes to meet Maldivian officials after New Delhi's summons AJR

    High-stakes meeting: Indian envoy rushes to meet Maldivian officials after New Delhi's summons

    Kerala: High Court grants anticipatory bail to actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: High Court grants anticipatory bail to actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

    Lakshadweep tourism boost: India plans international airport amid Maldives controversy WATCH AJR

    Lakshadweep tourism boost: India plans international airport amid Maldives controversy (WATCH)

    Google searches for Lakshadweep hit 20-year high amid spat with Maldives

    Google searches for Lakshadweep hit 20-year high amid spat with Maldives

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world vkp

    India's resilience: A decade of stability amid adversities stuns world

    Recent Stories

    High stakes meeting: Indian envoy rushes to meet Maldivian officials after New Delhi's summons AJR

    High-stakes meeting: Indian envoy rushes to meet Maldivian officials after New Delhi's summons

    Know how to record WhatsApp calls on Android and Iphone rkn

    Know how to record WhatsApp calls on Android and Iphone

    Zermatt to Interlaken: 7 places to visit when in Switzerland ATG EAI

    Zermatt to Interlaken: 7 places to visit when in Switzerland

    Maldives Vs Lakshadweep: 7 comparisons between these two islands RBA

    Maldives Vs Lakshadweep: 7 comparisons between these two islands

    Who gave Lord Rama the powerful 'Brahmastra'? anr

    Who gave Lord Rama the powerful 'Brahmastra'?

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon