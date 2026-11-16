A Chinese family escaped unharmed after a massive boulder smashed their moving car's rear windshield in Sichuan. Authorities cited geological weathering and recent heavy rainfall as possible causes of the rockslide.

In what was a miraculous escape from certain death, a Chinese family driving through a mountainous region of Sichuan narrowly avoided a catastrophic tragedy when a giant rock came crashing down from a cliffside, smashing directly into the rear windshield of their moving car on Saturday, November 14.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a car was seen cruising steadily along a winding highway when the sudden rockslide struck without warning. The giant rock, which is estimated to weigh several hundred kilograms, hurtled down the steep slope with terrifying momentum, crashing squarely into the back of the vehicle.

The incident was captured on a dashcam camera in a vehicle travelling behind the car, with the footage showing a massive boulder rolling down the hillside and smashing into the sedan's rear windshield.

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How Did the Giant Rock Crash Into the Moving Car?

Bipenggou tourist route in Li County, which is located in Sichuan province, was the scenic yet treacherous setting where the heart-stopping incident unfolded. Bipenggou is reportedly a mountainous destination renowned for its stunning autumn scenery and scenic hiking trails.

According to local reports, the Bipenggou tourist route witnessed a sudden rockslide, sending a massive boulder tumbling down the hillside and directly into the rear windshield of the moving sedan. A woman standing nearby reportedly spotted the falling rock and shouted a warning, prompting people to run for safety.

Despite the giant rock crashing into the rear windshield of the car, all occupants and the bystander escaped without injuries. After being struck by the massive boulder, the car continued moving for a short distance before coming to a stop, while the family members were reportedly terrified by the incident.

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Following the incident, footage of the terrifying near miss circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the dangers of rockslides along mountainous roads. The local authorities responded by setting up warning signs and inspecting the slope for further hazards.

Reportedly, local authorities confirmed that the rockfall occurred at around 5:22 pm on November 14 along National Highway 622 in Putou Town, Li County. Officials said the car sustained minor damage, but nobody was injured.

What Was The Cause of the Sudden Rockfall Along the Mountain Highway?

Li County police and local authorities conducted an investigation to determine the cause of the sudden rockfall in the Putou Town area, pointing to natural geological weathering and unstable soil structures along the National Highway 622 corridor.

Though Li County police have not released a formal report on the precise trigger of Saturday evening's slide, the preliminary assessment reportedly suggested that heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the incident may have destabilised and loosened the hillside, which eventually gave way under the weight of the massive boulder, crashing the car.

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Local government officials reportedly noted that the mountainous stretch, located roughly 5 to 6 kilometres from the township of Putou near the Lixiao tourist route, is naturally prone to falling rocks. Officials stated that warning signs alerting motorists to rockfall dangers were already posted along the road.

Meanwhile, Li County authorities have urged motorists travelling through the mountainous stretch to slow down, remain alert to falling rocks, and avoid stopping beneath steep slopes. Apart from increasing warning signs, officials have deployed personnel to monitor the area and initiated further safety inspections along the route.

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