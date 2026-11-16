A 14-year-old Japanese middle school student, Ruka, died after falling from a sixth-floor apartment railing during a TikTok livestream. Police are investigating the incident, while friends noted she had been facing recent personal struggles.

A 14-year-old girl in Japan lost her life while livestreaming on TikTok after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment building. Her friends and fans have been stunned by the entire encounter, which was caught on video.

Ruka, the girl, was sitting on the gallery railing of the apartment when she stumbled and fell backward. In the video, she can be seen holding onto the railing for a brief moment in an effort to stop herself from falling, but then she loses her hold and falls to the ground. She reportedly suffered serious brain injuries during the accident and eventually passed away from them. She was a student in middle school.

During the livestream, some viewers reportedly heard her repeatedly saying phrases such as "I'm hungry", "I'm scared" and "This is dangerous". The broadcast ended following the incident.

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Her friends and fans are devastated by the tragedy, especially because it happened on a webcast. According to reports, several of her close friends and family members have discussed the psychological strains and personal challenges she has been going through lately.