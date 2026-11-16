Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan states the Indian Navy's Gulf presence dates back to 2014-15, focusing on safeguarding national energy and economic security rather than the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

Indian Navy Presence in Gulf Region Predates Current Global Conflict

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said the Indian Navy's presence in the Gulf region predates the Iran-US-Israel conflict, stating that the force has maintained a near-permanent deployment in the region since 2014-15 to safeguard India's national, energy and economic security. Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital, Admiral Swaminathan said the Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Strait of Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea are strategically important for India, given their significance for the country's energy supplies and maritime trade.

The Navy Chief said the Indian Navy continues to maintain the capability to undertake such missions if directed by the government, while its deployment in the Gulf of Oman continues under Operation Urja Suraksha. He said the Indian Navy has maintained a presence in the region since 2014-15, with deployments for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden dating back to 2008. "Our presence there predates the war. It predates the war because, simply, you know, that has been a trouble spot in the world right from the time of the global war on terror that was announced by the United States in 2001, the first Afghan war and all of that. Right from that time that has been a global hotspot," he said.

The Navy Chief said India has continued deploying its forces in the region in anticipation of possible security developments to protect its national interests. "In our own concept, wherever our national interests lie, the Indian Navy shall be there. So we have been there from, you know, 2014 or 2015 on a near-permanent basis," he added. Recalling the Indian Navy's response when the Iran-US-Israel conflict escalated, Admiral Swaminathan said that, as the then Commander-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, he had mobilised a task force comprising around 12-13 ships and made it available for deployment in the region. He explained that the deployment was intended to ensure that Indian naval assets were positioned to respond quickly if the government assigned them a specific mission.

"One of the first things we did was to mobilise a task force of about 12 or 13 ships and we made it available to the Navy to deploy there. In fact, we deployed. And often times this is what we do when there is some kind of trouble erupting anywhere, we mobilise and send our forces there because the orders for our mission may come later. But if you're not there in a position to do any mission, then you can't carry out any mission," he said. Clarifying India's position on the conflict, he stressed that the Indian Navy's deployment was not intended to involve the country in the war but to remain prepared to protect Indian interests.

"We were not going there to fight a war (West Asia Crisis). This is not our war. It has never been our war. We are not fighting this war at all. We have nothing to do with it," he said. Explaining the possible missions for which the task force had been mobilised, Admiral Swaminathan said the first was to escort Indian merchant vessels out of the conflict-affected region and ensure the safety of India's maritime trade. "The Indian Navy has been raised for that, guarding our merchantmen, guarding commerce, guarding the high seas, guarding the sea lanes is very much a part of our official charter," he said.

The second possible mission was a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) to bring back Indian expatriates who might wish to leave the conflict-affected region. He said the Navy could coordinate with host governments to secure a window for its ships to enter the area, embark Indian nationals and bring them back safely. "The second thing that may have happened, and it has happened in the past before as well, is of what we call non-combatant evacuation operations, which is bring back Indian expatriates if they want to come back from a war zone," he said. "We thought we might get one of these two tasks. So we mobilise a task force and send them there. And we went wait for mission orders, but the government of India perhaps said that is not required. And so we did not go there," he added. He said the strategic importance of the region to India's national and energy security necessitates maintaining a sustained naval presence and readiness to respond to emerging situations.