Amid Bangladesh's fuel crisis, Gazipur resident Subhan Boyati reportedly built a three-wheeler pulled by five geese for 40,000 taka. The unusual vehicle has gone viral, sparking curiosity over fuel-free transport and concerns about animal welfare.

Amid the ongoing fuel crisis in Bangladesh, a man has caught attention online after reportedly creating an unusual animal-powered vehicle that runs without petrol, diesel or electricity. Identified as Subhan Boyati from Gazipur, he reportedly spent around 40,000 Bangladeshi taka to build a three-wheeler pulled by five geese. The vehicle features a three-wheeled chassis, a driver's seat and a front harness arrangement that allows the birds to pull it forward. Unlike conventional vehicles, the unusual creation relies entirely on the physical effort of the animals for propulsion, with no engine, electric motor or pedals involved.

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Goose-Powered Transport Sparks Online Curiosity

Boyati's unusual creation has reportedly sparked curiosity and amusement on social media, with many users surprised by the unconventional approach to transportation. The vehicle has also drawn attention to other makeshift animal-powered transport systems involving ducks, goats and dogs pulling or propelling carts. Such arrangements depend on the animals' strength and walking pace rather than traditional mechanical systems. While the goose-powered vehicle appears unusual, it has become a talking point amid concerns over fuel availability and the rising cost of conventional transportation.

Unusual Innovation Raises Animal Welfare Concerns

The vehicle has also drawn attention to concerns over the physical strain placed on animals used for transportation. While some may view the creation as an example of creative jugaad during a fuel crisis, questions remain about whether the geese can pull the vehicle comfortably and safely. Animal welfare experts generally emphasise that animals should not be subjected to excessive physical exertion or unsafe harnessing arrangements. Boyati's unusual invention has therefore become more than just an internet curiosity, highlighting the growing fascination with unconventional transport solutions while underscoring the importance of responsible treatment of animals.