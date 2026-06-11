Tensions escalated in PoJK's Muzaffarabad as fresh clashes and gunfire erupted between residents and Pakistani Rangers. The violence occurred despite talks, with locals gathering in protest against security forces' movements.

Renewed Clashes and Public Mobilisation

Tensions escalated sharply in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as reports emerged of renewed clashes between residents and Pakistani Rangers in the Dera Eidgah area, despite indications that negotiations had been underway overnight. In a post shared on X, Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and accounts from residents, intense gunfire was heard across the Dera Eidgah region for an extended period during the morning hours. The firing reportedly continued even after discussions were believed to have taken place between authorities and community representatives late Wednesday night.

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Residents said mosque loudspeakers were used to make announcements urging people to gather at the Eidgah amid the rapidly worsening situation. The calls prompted large numbers of locals to assemble in the area as concerns mounted over the movement of security forces.

Confrontation and Resident Resistance

Witnesses alleged that Pakistani Rangers advanced toward the university area, commonly referred to as the Tarar Campus. Residents reportedly attempted to block their movement, leading to confrontations that included shelling and live firing. The situation quickly intensified as security personnel moved deeper into the locality.

According to local sources, Rangers reached the office of the Sudhan Education Conference and allegedly attempted to dig up a section of the road. However, residents claimed they organised resistance and succeeded in forcing the security forces to withdraw. Witnesses reported that Ranger vehicles subsequently retreated toward Chinar Hotel Chowk following the confrontation.

The clashes reportedly left several individuals injured, although no official casualty figures were immediately available. Residents also reported hearing ambulance sirens moving through the area, indicating that emergency services were responding to the incident.

Amnesty International Condemns Crackdown

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections. Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. (ANI)