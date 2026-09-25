A Virginia woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot during her lunch break but surprisingly returned to work to finish her shift. Purchasing the winning ticket at a Norfolk store, she discovered her massive prize but kept it completely secret from her colleagues.

A routine lunch break turned into a life-changing moment for a woman in Virginia after she won a $2 million lottery jackpot—and then did something many people would find surprising: she returned to work and finished her shift as usual. The unusual lottery story has attracted attention online because of the winner’s remarkably calm reaction to a multi-million-dollar windfall.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was reportedly having a stressful day at work when she decided to step out during her lunch break. She stopped at Love Food Mart in Norfolk, Virginia, and purchased a $20 “Platinum 7s” scratch-off lottery ticket.

After scratching the ticket inside the store, she realised she had won the game’s top prize of $2 million. But rather than celebrating immediately or walking away from her job, she noticed that her lunch break was almost over. She kept the winning ticket with her and headed back to work to complete her shift.

Recalling the extraordinary moment while claiming her prize, the woman told Virginia Lottery officials, “I had to go back to work and act like nothing happened.”

Her decision to keep working after discovering the jackpot became one of the most striking parts of the story. Reports said she did not make a scene or immediately tell colleagues about her unexpected fortune.

When it was time to claim the prize, she had two payment choices. She could receive the full $2 million through annual payments spread over 30 years or take a one-time cash option. She chose the lump-sum payment of $952,000 before taxes, according to reports.

The winner has also kept her identity private under Virginia’s lottery privacy provisions. The Virginia Lottery says eligible winners can claim prizes anonymously, meaning their name, hometown and prize amount are not publicly released without written permission.

The store that sold the winning ticket also received a bonus for selling the jackpot-winning scratch-off.

While the woman’s immediate reaction was to return to work, it remains unclear whether she has since resigned. Her story has nevertheless sparked widespread online discussion, with many people focusing on the surreal contrast between discovering a $2 million jackpot during lunch and simply returning to the office to finish the day.