Global Interfaith leader Dr Chinmay Pandya attended the UN General Assembly as a distinguished guest. He interacted with world leaders, emphasizing peace, human values, and the vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world as one family).

Global Interfaith leader and Vice-President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Dr Chinmay Panda was invited to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a distinguished guest, during his ongoing visit to the United States.

The occasion coincided with the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly, when Heads of State, Heads of Government, and high-level representatives from across the world gather in New York to deliberate on issues of global significance.

During his visit, Dr Chinmay Pandya interacted with intellectuals, thought leaders, and eminent personalities from different countries. The interactions focused on important themes including peace, harmony, humanity, global fraternity, and the awakening of spiritual consciousness.

Dr. Pandya emphasised the importance of strengthening human values and spiritual awareness for building a more peaceful, harmonious, and compassionate world. His interactions reflected the timeless vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world as one family.

His presence at this global platform provided an opportunity to share perspectives rooted in spirituality, human values, and universal harmony with representatives and distinguished participants from diverse parts of the world.

Engagements in Japan and with UNIDO

Earlier on September 23, Dr Panda met with representatives of the Embassy of India in Tokyo while on his visit to Japan.

"A Meaningful Interaction at the Embassy of India, Tokyo Had the privilege of a warm and gracious interaction at the Embassy of India, Tokyo with Shri R. Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Dr. Yashawant Dev Panwar, Counsellor (Science & Technology). The interaction offered an enriching opportunity to reflect on the deep civilizational bonds between India and Japan and the immense possibilities for strengthening cooperation through cultural exchange, knowledge, science, technology and people-to-people connect. Grateful for their warm hospitality and thoughtful insights," Dr Panda wrote on X.

Dr Panda also met Hiroshi Oishi, Chief Technical Advisor, Directorate of Corporate Services and Operations, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The interaction offered an opportunity to exchange thoughts on global cooperation, sustainable development and the role of human values in fostering a more harmonious and peaceful world. (ANI)