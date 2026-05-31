Nepal's Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to resolving border disputes with India through diplomatic channels. This comes after India rejected Nepal's territorial claims over Lipulekh Pass, terming its unilateral map change as 'untenable'.

Nepal's Stance on Diplomatic Resolution In a statement, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the governments of Nepal and India have exchanged diplomatic notes regarding the issue, with both sides reiterating their commitment to addressing differences through mutual discussion and established diplomatic channels. "Both countries have expressed their commitment to resolve border-related disputes through diplomatic channels and mutual discussions," the statement read.The ministry noted that Nepal and India share a centuries-old open border, guided by the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, while noting that certain areas are yet to be fully mapped. "It is well known that Nepal and India have a centuries-old, long and open border. The current international border of Nepal is established and guided by the Sugauli Treaty of 1816. The Susta and Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani areas within the Nepal-India border are yet to be mapped. Apart from these places, there are problems of "cross-border occupation" and Dashgaja encroachment in some other places," the statement read.The Nepalese Foreign Ministry further stated that the Technical Committee of Nepal and India is actively collecting data, repairing border pillars, and jointly studying these areas. "The study of the Technical Committee has shown that in some places, the land currently under the use and enjoyment of Nepal may fall on the side of India and the land currently under the use and enjoyment of India may fall on the side of Nepal," the ministry statement read.The statement concluded that, in the spirit of the close bilateral relationship, Nepal remains committed to resolving border disputes through historical treaties, agreements, and joint maps. "In line with the spirit and spirit of the close relations between Nepal and India, the Government of Nepal is always committed to resolving border-related issues through diplomatic negotiations based on historical treaties, agreements and maps," the statement added. India's Response to Territorial Claims Earlier this month, India rejected Nepal's recent territorial claims over Lipulekh Pass, terming the unilateral artificial enlargement as "untenable" as Kathmandu objected to the Kailash Mansarovar route being undertaken through the region.Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding comments made by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal on the border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra that India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear. "Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development", he said.Jaiswal further said that with regard to territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. "Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," he added.Jasiwal stated that India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues of the bilateral ties. "India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.This comes after the Government of Nepal had sent diplomatic notes to India and China over the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh, stating formal objection over the plan. Nepal's 2020 Map and India's Rejection Back on May 20, 2020, under the KP Sharma Oli-led government, Nepal issued a new map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani through a constitutional amendment. India had firmly rejected the Nepal move and said the Nepal government had released a revised official map that includes parts of Indian territory."This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier stated. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Nepal on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to resolving border-related issues with India through diplomatic negotiations, following remarks by Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah in the country's Parliament earlier today.In a statement, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the governments of Nepal and India have exchanged diplomatic notes regarding the issue, with both sides reiterating their commitment to addressing differences through mutual discussion and established diplomatic channels. "Both countries have expressed their commitment to resolve border-related disputes through diplomatic channels and mutual discussions," the statement read.The ministry noted that Nepal and India share a centuries-old open border, guided by the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, while noting that certain areas are yet to be fully mapped. "It is well known that Nepal and India have a centuries-old, long and open border. The current international border of Nepal is established and guided by the Sugauli Treaty of 1816. The Susta and Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani areas within the Nepal-India border are yet to be mapped. Apart from these places, there are problems of "cross-border occupation" and Dashgaja encroachment in some other places," the statement read.The Nepalese Foreign Ministry further stated that the Technical Committee of Nepal and India is actively collecting data, repairing border pillars, and jointly studying these areas. "The study of the Technical Committee has shown that in some places, the land currently under the use and enjoyment of Nepal may fall on the side of India and the land currently under the use and enjoyment of India may fall on the side of Nepal," the ministry statement read.The statement concluded that, in the spirit of the close bilateral relationship, Nepal remains committed to resolving border disputes through historical treaties, agreements, and joint maps. "In line with the spirit and spirit of the close relations between Nepal and India, the Government of Nepal is always committed to resolving border-related issues through diplomatic negotiations based on historical treaties, agreements and maps," the statement added.Earlier this month, India rejected Nepal's recent territorial claims over Lipulekh Pass, terming the unilateral artificial enlargement as "untenable" as Kathmandu objected to the Kailash Mansarovar route being undertaken through the region.Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding comments made by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal on the border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra that India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear. "Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development", he said.Jaiswal further said that with regard to territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. "Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," he added.Jasiwal stated that India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues of the bilateral ties. "India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.This comes after the Government of Nepal had sent diplomatic notes to India and China over the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh, stating formal objection over the plan.Back on May 20, 2020, under the KP Sharma Oli-led government, Nepal issued a new map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani through a constitutional amendment. India had firmly rejected the Nepal move and said the Nepal government had released a revised official map that includes parts of Indian territory."This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier stated. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source