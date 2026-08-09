PM Narendra Modi held a phone call with US VP JD Vance, discussing the India-US strategic partnership. Modi also warmly congratulated Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child, a son named Alec Neel Vance.

Vance Family Welcomes Fourth Child The congratulatory message comes weeks after Vance and Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, on July 19. Vance had announced the birth in a post on X, saying that the baby and Usha were "happy and healthy" and that their other children were "overjoyed to meet their little brother." The couple also thanked the medical teams at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their care.Alec Neel joins the couple's three older children -- sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel. A Historic Birth The birth marked the first time in more than 150 years that a sitting US Vice President had a child while in office, with the previous known instance dating back to 1870, when then-Vice President Schuyler Colfax and his wife had a son. Vance and Usha have been married since 2014 and met while studying at Yale Law School. Their fourth child's birth has drawn attention in the US, given its historical distinction as well as the Vances' position as the country's second family. Strengthening India-US Partnership The latest phone call between Modi and Vance comes as India and the US continue efforts to deepen their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across a range of areas of mutual interest. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child during a phone conversation, while the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.In a post shared on X on Saturday, the Prime Minister stated that the two leaders reviewed avenues to deepen bilateral cooperation across key areas and also covered his "best wishes" on the birth of their third son and fourth child. "Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family," the post read.The congratulatory message comes weeks after Vance and Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, on July 19. Vance had announced the birth in a post on X, saying that the baby and Usha were "happy and healthy" and that their other children were "overjoyed to meet their little brother." The couple also thanked the medical teams at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their care.Alec Neel joins the couple's three older children -- sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel.The birth marked the first time in more than 150 years that a sitting US Vice President had a child while in office, with the previous known instance dating back to 1870, when then-Vice President Schuyler Colfax and his wife had a son. Vance and Usha have been married since 2014 and met while studying at Yale Law School. Their fourth child's birth has drawn attention in the US, given its historical distinction as well as the Vances' position as the country's second family.The latest phone call between Modi and Vance comes as India and the US continue efforts to deepen their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across a range of areas of mutual interest. (ANI)