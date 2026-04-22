Taiwan's Control Yuan has warned that China may be exploiting political transparency laws. Officials fear public donation records are being used to create 'blacklists' and intimidate donors, thereby undermining Taiwan's democratic processes.

In a development that raises fresh concerns about external interference, Control Yuan officials have warned that Taiwan's political transparency framework could be exploited by China to intimidate donors and influence democratic processes, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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Concerns Over Donor Intimidation

According to The Taipei Times, speaking at a press briefing reviewing campaign financing during the 2022 local elections, Control Yuan member Jao Yung-ching emphasised the urgent need to amend existing regulations. He noted that while Taiwan's political donation laws are well-developed and generally implemented impartially, certain provisions could inadvertently expose donors and businesses to retaliation from China.

Jao highlighted that pro-Beijing propaganda networks have allegedly misused publicly available donation records to compile "blacklists" of politicians, corporations, and individuals perceived as opposing China's political agenda toward Taiwan. Such actions have created a chilling effect, discouraging financial contributions to political causes that might provoke Chinese authorities.

The situation, Jao warned, could paradoxically undermine transparency itself. Fear of reprisals may push donors toward anonymous contributions, thereby weakening accountability mechanisms that the laws were designed to uphold.

Targeted Disinformation and Threats

He cited a case in which Chinese authorities and affiliated actors allegedly targeted Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang and his supporters through coordinated disinformation campaigns, smear tactics, and threats under China's national security framework. Jao urged policymakers to reassess whether Taiwan's stringent transparency standards remain practical in the face of direct geopolitical pressure from Beijing.

Loopholes in Public Campaign Subsidies

Beyond donation disclosures, he also pointed to potential loopholes in regulations governing public subsidies for political campaigns, as cited by The Taipei Times. Some elected officials, he observed, appear to retain significant unspent funds from government subsidies even after elections or the completion of their terms.

Call for Improved Oversight

While no immediate legal reforms have been proposed, the Control Yuan called for improved oversight tools to track the use of such funds better. Jao concluded that further data collection and analysis are essential before undertaking comprehensive reforms, stressing that safeguarding Taiwan's democratic integrity must remain a top priority, as reported by The Taipei Times.