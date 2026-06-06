A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Saturday, June 6, 2026, according to the National Centre of Seismology. The quake occurred at a depth of 107 km. The country is known to be seismically active due to its geological position.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Myanmar on Saturday, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/06/2026 01:33:34 IST, Lat: 23.930 N, Long: 94.568 E, Depth: 107 Km, Location: Myanmar."

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EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/06/2026 01:33:34 IST, Lat: 23.930 N, Long: 94.568 E, Depth: 107 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @DrNKalaiselvi @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/9VQFXBG7hr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 5, 2026

Myanmar's Seismic Vulnerability

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

The Sagaing Fault Risk

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault. The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon. (ANI)