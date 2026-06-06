Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, has pledged full support for India's 2026 BRICS presidency. He stated China is ready to work with India for the development of BRICS and SCO, and to advance a multipolar world.

China Backs India's BRICS Chairmanship

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, extended full support to India in its role as the BRICS Chair for 2026. In a post on X, Feihong stated that, "India holds the BRICS presidency this year and China will take over the presidency in 2027. China fully supports India in its work as the BRICS chair and stands ready to work together with India to steer the high-quality development of both BRICS and the SCO, and jointly advance an equal and orderly multipolar world." India holds the BRICS presidency this year and China will take over the presidency in 2027. China fully supports India in its work as the BRICS chair and stands ready to work together with India to steer the high quality development of both BRICS and the SCO, and jointly advance… pic.twitter.com/eVNArfQlpR — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) June 5, 2026

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BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue Held in New Delhi

On Friday, India hosted the 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue in New Delhi, bringing together heads of Policy Planning departments from member countries to discuss challenges and opportunities in the current global situation.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "MEA hosted the 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue on 5th June, 2026, in New Delhi. The heads of Policy Planning departments from the BRICS countries engaged in a day-long thematic discussions around future forecasting, challenges and opportunities facing BRICS countries in the current global situation and building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability."

The dialogue provided an opportunity to deliberate on 'BRICS@20'; channelling new and emerging technologies for effective service delivery; accelerating climate action and energy transition; strengthening economic, social and institutional resilience; working together for reforms of institutions of global governance; and people-centric outcomes, as per a statement by the MEA. Aparna Ray, Joint Secretary (Policy Planning & Research), MEA, led the Indian delegation.

Delegates Praise Indian Hospitality During Puri Visit

Meanwhile, the BRICS delegation visited Oswali near Ramachandi, Puri, where they observed a safety demonstration. A delegate member told ANI, "The level of training was very impressive. Visiting the World Heritage Temple was great, seeing how centuries ago people built such precise structures without formal engineering training. Over these three days, the experience has been wonderful -- the food, the people, their warmth, and the hospitality from the airport to the hotels have all been excellent."

Another BRICS delegate member told ANI that she got to learn a lot from the session. "It was amazing. We learned a lot from the session. We went inside the boat, which was a wonderful experience. I really enjoyed it. It was exciting and interesting to see the artwork... Come to India to visit, and you'll see and learn so much. The food is great here," she said. (ANI)