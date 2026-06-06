Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, offered condolences on the death of Dr Mahmoud Ahmed Al Qaisiya. He attended the mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi and extended his sympathies to the family for their loss.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has offered condolences on the passing of Dr Mahmoud Ahmed Al Qaisiya. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed attended the mourning majlis held at Majlis Rabdan in Abu Dhabi and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them patience and solace. (ANI/WAM) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)