Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected a surge in Chinese military presence, with 26 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around its territory. 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's ADIZ, a sharp rise from the previous day.

Increased Chinese Military Presence

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Friday said that it detected twenty-six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up to 6 am (UTC+8). It also added that twenty-six sorties were detected out of which nineteen crossed the media line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "26 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Previous Day's Activity

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that it detected five sorties by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up to 6 am (UTC+8). It added that three out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). In a post on X, the MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

China's Stance on Taiwan

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Taiwan is an integral and indivisible part of China, which has been separated from the mainland since 1949. Under its "one country, two systems", achieving China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people, both within the country and abroad. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government regard the fulfilment of this goal of peaceful reunification as a historic mission and have been working persistently toward it. (ANI)