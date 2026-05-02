Taiwan's defense ministry detected 29 Chinese military aircraft, six vessels, and two official ships on Saturday. 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's ADIZ, prompting monitoring and a response from ROC Armed Forces.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Saturday detected the presence of 29 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six vessels, and two official ships around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday. Of the 29, 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern part ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "29 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

29 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the… pic.twitter.com/r5UFSCk4Fi — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 2, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected 28 sorties of Chinese military aircraft. Of the 28, 15 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 28 sorties of #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) detected from 0801 hr today. 15 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Overall 28 sorties of #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) detected from 0801 hr today. 15 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint… — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 1, 2026

The Complex History of China-Taiwan Relations

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years.

After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC. (ANI)