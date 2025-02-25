Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels operating near its shore

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels, one official ship, and two balloons near the island on Tuesday.
 

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels operating near its shore
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:19 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels, one official ship, and two balloons near the island on Tuesday.

Of the 12 aircraft, 10 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, 10 Chinese vessels, 2 official ships and two Chinese balloons around its territory, as per MND.

Of the five sorties, the MND said that three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Saturday, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, which flew over Taiwan towards the Western Pacific, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) stated.

The Taiwanese MND further said on Saturday that though their armed forces are ready to respond, this launch does not pose a threat.

In a post on X, it said, "At 8:11 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond."

Earlier on Friday, the Taiwanese Armed Forces concluded the high-level tabletop exercise where their Defence Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness.

In a post on X, the MND said, "The ROC Armed Forces high-level tabletop exercise concluded successfully yesterday. Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness for national defence operations." 

Also read: PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Will lead Ohio to be top state in the country...' Indian origin Vivek Ramaswamy declares candidacy for Ohio Governor; WATCH anr

'I am honoured...' Vivek Ramaswamy declares candidature for Ohio Governor; WATCH

Pakistan: Internet shutdown in Balochistan during rally protests against targeted killings shk

Pakistan: Internet shutdown in Balochistan during rally protests against targeted killings

US aligns with Russia to vote against UN Resolution condemning war on Ukraine shk

US aligns with Russia to vote against UN Resolution condemning war on Ukraine

Donald Trump calls France 'Oldest Ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for "long-standing peace" shk

Donald Trump calls France 'Oldest Ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for "long-standing peace"

World Uyghur Congress to host discussion on 'Uyghur Genocide in Digital Age' at RightsCon 2025

World Uyghur Congress to host key dialogue on Uyghur repression and digital surveillance

Recent Stories

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghat during Budget session

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghats during Budget session

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop AJR

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25 ATG

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity AJR

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon