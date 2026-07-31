Mohammad Islam's Apple Watch is now being credited with helping save his life after it automatically alerted emergency services when he suddenly collapsed outside his home.

Mohammad Islam's Apple Watch is now being credited with helping save his life after it automatically alerted emergency services when he suddenly collapsed outside his home. A few weeks ago, Islam called off work after feeling unwell. He experienced pain near his ear, stomach problems, shortness of breath and found himself unable to walk more than a few steps without struggling. Concerned, he visited a clinic, but doctors were unable to identify the cause of his symptoms. After prescribing medication, they sent him home.

Just hours later, while taking out the trash, Islam suddenly lost consciousness.

"As soon as I turned around, I just collapsed. I passed out, and I don't remember anything after that," Islam said.

The situation could have turned fatal. His wife was away from home, while his daughters lived several hours away, leaving no one nearby to immediately help him.

"I don't know how long I was there, and suddenly, my eyes opened up, and I was on the ground and sweating like crazy. I tried to get up but couldn't. There was a chair, so I held it and [was able to sit] down. Then I heard the sirens coming in," he said.

Islam later discovered that his Apple Watch had automatically detected the hard fall and contacted 911 without any action from him.

"I know that there was some kind of a feature in the Apple Watch that if you fall down. Because when I work in the yard or something and I bang my hand, it says, 'Hey, did you fall down? Should we call? Should I ask about something that I said?' No. So, it wasn't in the back of my mind, but I did not know that it called 911," Islam said.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with dangerous blood clots in his lungs — a condition that can quickly become life-threatening if left untreated.

Islam believes the watch's emergency feature, along with the swift response from paramedics and medical staff at UC, made the difference between life and death.

"I'm still trying to figure out what really happened. And why I'm alive. I mean, this is really a chance that, you know, if my watch would have dialed 911 and the paramedic wouldn't have come within five minutes or for ten minutes," Islam said.

The Apple Watch had been a gift from his daughters, who now make sure he never leaves home without it.

"They were overjoyed. And they. They gave a gift to their mother. Also the Apple Watch. And every day they call me. They say, 'Are you wearing your Apple Watch?' They're overjoyed that their gift saved me," he said.

Doctors are still investigating what triggered the sudden blood clots, which Islam said appeared without warning. Until they determine the underlying cause, he remains on medication to dissolve existing clots and prevent new ones from forming.