Mumbai-based content creator conducted social experiment in New York's Times Square, attempting to find 100 Indians in an hour. He documented the challenge in video that subsequently went viral. The influencer approached various people, successfully encountering numerous Indians from diverse backgrounds, including tourists, students professionals.

A Mumbai-based content creator has gone viral after attempting an unusual social experiment in one of the world's busiest tourist destinations—New York City's Times Square. The challenge was simple yet intriguing: Could he find 100 Indians within an hour?

The influencer documented the entire experience in a video that has since attracted widespread attention on social media. Armed with a camera and plenty of enthusiasm, he approached people in Times Square, asking whether they were from India. Many of those he met happily stopped for a brief chat, sharing where they were from and posing for the camera.

As the video progressed, the influencer steadily added to his count, meeting Indians from different states, age groups and professions. The challenge highlighted the diversity and global presence of the Indian community, with tourists, students, professionals and families all making an appearance.

Sharing the video online, the creator posed the question: "Can you find 100 Indians in Times Square in an hour?"

Check the viral video here:

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The experiment quickly gained traction, with viewers amused by how frequently the influencer encountered fellow Indians in one of New York's most iconic public spaces. Many users joked that finding Indians in Times Square was hardly a challenge given the size of the Indian diaspora, while others appreciated the light-hearted nature of the video.

Social media users flooded the comments section with humorous reactions. Some quipped that the task could have been completed in even less time, while others remarked that Indians seem to be present in every corner of the world. Several viewers also shared their own experiences of unexpectedly meeting fellow Indians while travelling abroad.

The viral clip has reignited conversations about the growing global footprint of the Indian diaspora, which is among the largest in the world. Over the years, Indians have established strong communities across the United States, contributing to sectors ranging from technology and healthcare to finance, education and entrepreneurship.

While the challenge was created purely for entertainment, it also served as a reminder of how interconnected the world has become. For many viewers, the video reflected a familiar experience—no matter where they travel, there's often a chance of meeting someone from India.

As the clip continues to circulate online, it has sparked laughter, nostalgia and pride among viewers, proving that sometimes the simplest social experiments can resonate with millions. Whether it was a test of probability or just a fun travel challenge, the influencer's Times Square experiment has become the latest viral sensation celebrating the global Indian community.

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