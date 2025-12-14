The death toll in the Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney has risen to 11, police said, declaring the incident a terrorist attack. Authorities say the Jewish community was targeted during a Hanukkah event, triggering global condemnation.

Police Declare Incident a Terrorist Attack

Australian police said Sunday that a deadly shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach was a "terrorist" incident.

"As a result of the circumstances of the incident tonight at 9:36 pm this evening, I declared this to be a terrorist incident," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a news conference.

Explosive Device Found in Car Linked to Shooter

Australian police said an "improvised explosive device" had been found in a car linked to a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

"We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the deceased offender," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a news conference.

Israeli President Calls It ‘Very Cruel Attack on Jews’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to the incident, describing it as a "very cruel attack on Jews".

We understand an event to mark the first day of the Jewish celebration Hanukkah was taking place on Bondi Beach at the time. It is unclear what the motive of the attackers was.

"Our sisters and brothers in Sydney have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach," Herzog said.

Jewish Association Says Attack Was ‘Entirely Foreseeable’

The head of Australia's Jewish Association said a shooting Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah event was a "tragedy but entirely foreseeable".

"The Albanese government was warned so many times but failed to take adequate actions to protect the Jewish community," Robert Gregory told AFP.

Australian Muslim Organisation Condemns ‘Horrific’ Shooting

A major Australian Muslim organisation condemned a "horrific" shooting on Sunday that killed ten people on Sydney's Bondi Beach.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those who witnessed or were affected by this deeply traumatic attack," the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.

"This is a moment for all Australians, including the Australian Muslim community, to stand together in unity, compassion, and solidarity," they added.

NSW Premier Says Jewish Community Was Targeted

The premier of Australia's New South Wales state said a shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday targeted Sydney's Jewish community.

"This attack was designed to target Sydney's Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Premier Chris Minns told a media conference.

Australian PM Says Shooting ‘Beyond Comprehension’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday that the mass shooting was "beyond comprehension" and praised those who helped others during the attack.

"We have seen Australians today run towards dangers in order to help others. These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives."

EU Leaders Condemn Attack, Cite Antisemitism

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "shocked" by the deadly shooting at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach.

"Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred," she wrote on X.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas added: "This appalling act of violence against the Jewish community must be unequivocally condemned."

