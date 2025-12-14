Indian President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended warm Hanukkah greetings to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, FM Gideon Saar, and those celebrating worldwide, wishing for peace, happiness, and light.

Indian Leaders Extend Hanukkah Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and to people celebrating the Hanukkah festival worldwide. In a post on X, President Murmu said, "Chag #Hanukkah Sameach President @Isaac_Herzog." Extending her message to the wider community, she added, "Warmest greetings to everyone celebrating #Hanukkah in Israel and across the world." Highlighting the spirit of the festival, the President said, "May this #Hanukkah bring light, happiness, and peace to all." Chag #Hanukkah Sameach President @Isaac_Herzog. Warmest greetings to everyone celebrating #Hanukkah in Israel and across the world. May this #Hanukkah bring light, happiness, and peace to all. ‌חנוכה שמח לנשיא‌‌#‌‌חג ‌@Isaac_Herzog! ‌שמחה ושלום לחיים של כולם‌‌, ‌‌מי ייתן שהחג… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 14, 2025

Echoing the message of goodwill, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended Hanukkah greetings, underlining India's solidarity on the Festival of Lights. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Warmest wishes to FM @gidonsaar, friends in Israel and all those celebrating #Hanukkah around the world. May the Festival of Lights bring peace, hope, and joy to all. Chag Sameach!" Responding to the message, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar acknowledged the greeting, replying, "Thank you, dear friend!" Warmest wishes to FM @gidonsaar, friends in Israel and all those celebrating #Hanukkah around the world. May the Festival of Lights bring peace, hope, and joy to all. Chag Sameach! — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 14, 2025

About the Festival of Lights

The greetings come as Hanukkah in 2025 begins on the evening of December 14 and concludes on December 22. The eight-day festival is observed with the nightly lighting of the menorah, special prayers and traditional customs, including playing dreidel and eating oil-based foods such as latkes and sufganiyot, commemorating the miracle of the oil.

Israeli President Condemns Sydney Attack

Amid the festival observances, Israeli President Isaac Herzog strongly condemned the shooting attack targeting a group of Jews at Sydney's Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration, describing the incident as a "cruel" act and warning of rising antisemitism. Speaking at an event at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog said, "Our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah," The Times of Israel reported.

Calling on Australian authorities to take firm action, he added, "We repeat our alerts time and again to the Australian government to seek action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society."

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, Herzog said, "Our hearts go out to them...we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them, and we pray for those who lost their lives." (ANI)