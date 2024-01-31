Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's ascent to the throne marks a new chapter in Malaysia's monarchy, characterized by wealth, influence, and a global footprint.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    The billionaire sultan presiding over Malaysia's Johor state was officially sworn in as the nation's latest king on Wednesday, following a distinctive rotating monarchy system. 65-year-old Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, bringing with him a staggering wealth estimated at $5.7 billion, solemnly took his oath of office at the palace, formally signing the instrument of the proclamation of office amidst the presence of fellow royal families, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and members of the Cabinet. A grand coronation ceremony is scheduled to follow at a later date.

    Sultan Ibrahim's vast empire spans diverse industries, ranging from real estate and mining to telecommunications and palm oil. As he assumes his ceremonial role, his influence is not limited to the borders of Malaysia, extending globally through strategic alliances and investments.

    Sultan Ibrahim's opulent lifestyle is reflected in his official residence, the Istana Bukit Serene, a testament to his family's immense wealth. Housing a collection of over 300 luxury cars, including one purportedly gifted by Adolf Hitler, and a fleet of private jets, including a gold-and-blue Boeing 737, the Sultan's realm extends beyond mere symbolic power. Additionally, his family owns a private army, underlining the scale of his influence.

    While Bloomberg estimates the family fortune at $5.7 billion, the true extent of Sultan Ibrahim's wealth is believed to surpass that figure. Notable holdings include a 24% stake in U Mobile, a major Malaysian cell service provider, and investments in private and public companies totaling $588 million. His extensive land portfolio includes $4 billion worth of land in Singapore, including the prestigious Tyersall Park, adjacent to the Botanic Gardens.

    As Sultan Ibrahim prepares to assume the throne, his role, though largely ceremonial, carries significance in Malaysia's evolving political landscape. Distinguishing himself from his predecessors, he displays a unique blend of flamboyance and outspokenness. His close ties with Singapore's leadership and business associations with prominent Chinese developers position him as a significant player in both domestic and foreign policy.

    Sultan Ibrahim's influence extends beyond his personal wealth to shape Malaysia's economic landscape. Serving as a gatekeeper for business opportunities, especially for the Malay community, he has played a pivotal role in major projects through joint ventures with Chinese tycoons. His alliances with Chinese investors and a special relationship with Singapore's leaders make him a key player in the regional economic scenario.

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's ascent to the throne marks a new chapter in Malaysia's monarchy, characterized by wealth, influence, and a global footprint. His opulent lifestyle and strategic alliances position him as a notable figure in both domestic and international affairs, making him a key player in shaping the economic and political trajectory of the region. As he takes on his ceremonial role, the world watches to see how Sultan Ibrahim's influence will continue to unfold in the dynamic landscape of Malaysia.

