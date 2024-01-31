BREAKING: Maldives Prosecutor General brutally stabbed in broad daylight

The Maldives has been witnessing a rise in lawlessness and extremism under the leadership of President Dr Muizzu and his pro-China Islamist government.

In a shocking incident, the Prosecutor General of the Maldives, Hussain Shameem, appointed by the MDP government, fell victim to a brutal stabbing in broad daylight. This alarming incident follows recent attacks targeting Parliamentarians on the road, signalling a concerning trend of rising lawlessness in the Maldives.

The Maldives, under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and his pro-China Islamist government, has experienced an unsettling surge in incidents reflecting a deterioration of law and order. The assault on Prosecutor General Shameem underscores the challenges faced by key figures in the legal and governmental sectors, raising questions about the overall security situation in the island nation.

The details surrounding the stabbing are yet to be fully disclosed, but the audacious nature of the attack has sent shockwaves through the Maldives. The incident comes at a time when concerns about extremism and a growing disregard for law and order have been mounting in the country.

Several experts are cautioning about the conducive environment created for radical Islamist organizations operating from Pakistan due to the strong Islamist and anti-India sentiments prevailing in the current political dispensation of the Maldives.

In a column in the Sri Lanka Guardian, Sanchita Bhattacharya, a Research Fellow at the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, highlighted the historical vulnerability of the Maldives to groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This susceptibility was evident in the aftermath of the 2004 Tsunami. The current political climate, marked by strong Islamist inclinations and anti-India sentiments, could offer a favourable setting for domestic extremist formations and their criminal associates to carry out activities with greater ease.