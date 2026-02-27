Nepal's Minister Madhav Prasad Chaulagain hailed deep cultural and environmental ties with India, highlighting a new MoU on biodiversity conservation. He also discussed Nepal's focus on hydropower and balancing development with conservation.

Nepal and India Deepen Environmental Cooperation

Nepal's Minister for Forests and Environment, Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, said that Nepal and India share deep cultural, religious, and environmental ties. He highlighted an MoU on biodiversity conservation recently signed between the two countries, along with other joint initiatives in protected areas and the energy sector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chaulagain said, "Nepal and India have very long-standing cultural, religious, and spiritual ties, but we also share natural ties. There are several initiatives we are undertaking, and notably, regarding biodiversity. Just yesterday, the Minister from the Indian government, Bhupender Yadav, and I witnessed the signing of a historic MOU between India and Nepal on biodiversity conservation. That is just one example, but there are many other initiatives, especially in protected areas, as well as in sectors like energy."

Advancing Renewable Energy and Climate Targets

Chaulagain said Nepal is advancing its renewable energy sector, particularly hydropower, while ensuring environmental conservation. He also highlighted efforts to expand grids, construct eco-friendly infrastructure, and implement review systems to meet the country's 2030 and 2035 climate targets.

He added, "Hydropower provides an alternative renewable energy source, which is essential for transitioning from emissions-heavy systems to EV-based mobility and cleaner cooking systems. Nepal has tremendous potential for generating electricity through hydropower, though it also poses risks if not developed responsibly. As I lead both the Ministries of Conservation (Forests and Environment) and Development (Infrastructure and Transportation), balancing conservation and development is challenging but necessary. We have charted our NDCs with specific plans and targets for 2030 and 2035."

"Nepal is making good progress in the renewable energy sector, especially in hydropower. While challenges remain, we are expanding grids and constructing environmentally friendly infrastructure. We are also implementing review systems to ensure that momentum is not lost and that environmental safeguards are maintained," he said.