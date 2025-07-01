A recent study reveals that cuts in US aid could lead to over 14 million deaths in the next five years, reversing progress in global health.

Washington, DC [US], July 1 (ANI): A recent study warned that US aid cuts could result in over 14 million deaths within the next five years, reversing global health progress, Khaama Press reported.



According to US media reports on Monday, June 30, these reductions in funding for US Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded programs could reverse the progress made in global health, where nearly 92 million deaths have been prevented across 133 countries.

Impact of USAID programs

The study highlights that USAID programs have been vital in preventing more than 25 million deaths from AIDS and polio, around 11 million deaths from diarrheal diseases, 8 million deaths from malaria, and nearly 5 million deaths from tuberculosis. The reduction in funding threatens to undo these gains, particularly in the most vulnerable regions.



In March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that 83% of USAID's programs would be cut, citing that these programs did not align with US national interests.



This announcement has raised alarm among health experts and humanitarian organizations, as these programs are essential in combating preventable diseases across the globe, Khaama Press stated.



An analysis conducted by a team of researchers from Spain, Brazil, and the US estimated the impact of these cuts, predicting millions of additional deaths in areas dependent on US aid for disease prevention and healthcare services. This reduction in funding could have far-reaching consequences, particularly in regions with fragile health systems.



In Afghanistan, the consequences are already being felt. US aid has decreased by 40%, and around 400 health centers have closed due to funding shortages. This has significantly reduced access to vital healthcare services, leaving millions vulnerable to preventable diseases, Khaama Press reported.

Call for reassessment

The dramatic reduction in US foreign aid presents a serious threat to global health, reversing decades of progress in combating preventable diseases. Immediate steps must be taken to address the consequences of these cuts and mitigate the impact on public health worldwide.



For the global health community, it is essential for the US to reassess its stance on foreign aid. Continued investment in global health and humanitarian programs is vital to prevent further loss of life and ensure that progress in improving healthcare access is not undone. (ANI)

