Tel Aviv University and Google Israel have launched a three-year AI research program funded by a USD 1 million grant from Google.org. The initiative will focus on foundational AI research and includes educational programs for students and teens.

Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Google Israel have launched a new three-year program to advance research in core areas of artificial intelligence (AI). Google.org is providing USD 1 million in funding to support scholarships, research grants, and educational initiatives.

Program Focus and Leadership

The program, led by TAU's Centre for AI & Data Science under Prof. Yishay Mansour, will focus on foundational AI research, including language models, algorithmic efficiency, and privacy.

New Educational Initiatives

New initiatives include an honours program for graduate students and the BITS of AI program for teens from Israel's geographic and social peripheries. (ANI/TPS)