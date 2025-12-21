Image Credit : @jeetkrpal/X

In a striking and unexpected weather event, parts of northern Saudi Arabia witnessed rare snowfall, turning stretches of desert and rugged mountains into snow-covered landscapes.

The phenomenon, recorded on December 18, surprised residents and captured global attention, as scenes more commonly associated with Europe replaced the Kingdom’s usual arid terrain.

Images and videos of white-clad hills and dunes quickly went viral, sparking fascination and debate worldwide.