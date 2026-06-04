British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is in New Delhi on her maiden visit to strengthen the India-UK partnership. She will meet PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to discuss the FTA, defence cooperation, and a review of the UK-India Vision 2035.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrived in New Delhi for her maiden official visit to India, marking a significant milestone in high-level diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

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Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Welcoming the visiting dignitary on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the importance of the visit in charting the next chapter of bilateral relations. In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to the Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, on her first official visit to India." A warm welcome to the Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom on her first official visit to India. Her visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 🇮🇳🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/KIYNh7gGQi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 3, 2026

The visit comes at a crucial juncture as both New Delhi and London look to expand their geopolitical alignment, defence cooperation, and economic ties across various sectors. Elaborating further on the strategic objectives of her arrival, Jaiswal noted that the deliberations would pave the way for a deeper institutional framework between the two countries. "Her visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the spokesperson added in his post.

Building on this momentum, the British Foreign Secretary is scheduled to hold high-level deliberations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday to advance bilateral cooperation amid escalating global geopolitical challenges.

Having arrived in the national capital following an official visit to China, her trip coincides with a highly volatile period in West Asia, where ongoing conflict has severely impacted international energy security and maritime trade routes.

UK's Priorities and Vision 2035 Review

Framing the visit within London's broader strategic goals, the British High Commission said in a statement: "The Foreign Secretary's trip sets an ambitious path for engagement with India, a top priority partner for the UK. It builds on the visit by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle earlier this week to bring the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement into force as soon as possible."

Together with Jaishankar, the Foreign Secretary will undertake a formal review of delivery under the UK-India Vision 2035 to date, highlighting the UK's priorities for the year ahead across economic growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, and education.

"The annual review ensures our partnership remains dynamic, aligned, and responsive to rapid global change," the British statement said.

Emphasising the resilience of this alliance against geopolitical friction, Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: "The UK-India partnership is a bulwark against rising global uncertainty. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper's visit this week, her first visit in the role, is another important opportunity to build on that partnership. "Since our Prime Ministers unveiled their shared vision for a modern UK-India partnership last year, the UK has been driving forward collaboration with India as a priority. "From the Technology Security Initiative, where we are shaping the technologies of tomorrow, to our landmark trade deal that will help make trade cheaper, quicker, and easier, the UK-India partnership is delivering where it matters most to people in both countries."

Focus on Technology and Education

During her institutional engagements in New Delhi, the British Foreign Secretary will focus heavily on technology, innovation, and educational ties. According to the British High Commission, she will welcome new Indian investment into the Technology Security Initiative throughout her programme, interact with AI health-tech entrepreneurs, and join a special programme at the British Council to hear how UK-India partnerships in education and growth are delivering real results on shared priorities.

Foundational Agreements and Defence Ties

The foundational blueprint for these high-level discussions stems from last year, when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly introduced Vision 2035 to outline a shared roadmap for unlocking the extensive potential of the bilateral alliance.

A major milestone in this relationship was achieved in July 2025, when the UK and India signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signalling a transformative phase of economic expansion for two of the world's largest and most innovative economies. In the long run, the trade pact could increase annual bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds and inject an estimated economic boost of nearly 5 billion pounds into the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of each country.

Furthermore, defence and strategic ties between New Delhi and London have deepened substantially. This security alignment has been reinforced through a new 10-year Defence Industrial Partnership, high-level military interactions, and upgraded operational synergy on counterterrorism, serious organised crime, and emerging threats. (ANI)