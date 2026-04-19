Why Iran Has Still Not Buried Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Over a month after his death in a US-Israel airstrike, Iran has not yet buried Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei due to serious security concerns. Planned funeral events were cancelled amid ongoing conflict and fears of attacks or unrest.
Supreme leader Ali Khamenei burial delay raises questions
More than a month after the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his burial has still not taken place. The delay is unusual, especially in a country where state funerals are often held quickly and on a large scale.
Officials, as quoted by New York Post, say they are still deciding how and when to organise the funeral, mainly due to safety concerns.
Death during major conflict
Khamenei, aged 86, was killed on February 28 in a joint airstrike by the United States and Israel. The attack marked a sharp rise in tensions and led to a wider conflict involving Iran.
In the days that followed, the country faced heavy bombing, making it difficult to carry out public events safely.
Funeral plans cancelled
Iran had first planned a three-day state funeral starting March 4. However, these plans were cancelled as the conflict intensified.
Officials later said they expected a very large number of people to attend, which made security planning more difficult. Since then, no new date has been announced.
Comparison with past funerals
The delay is even more noticeable when compared to the funeral of Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.
At that time, millions of people gathered in Tehran to pay their respects. In contrast, there have been no such large public scenes after Khamenei’s death.
Experts say the current situation in Iran is very different, with ongoing tensions and security fears.
Security fears behind delay
Officials are worried about several risks if a large funeral is held. These include:
- Possible airstrikes by Israel
- Risk of protests or counter-rallies
- General safety of large crowds
Security expert Behnam Taleblu from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said Iran may not be strong enough right now to manage such a large event.
He said the government is “too afraid and too weak” to take the risk.
Questions over leadership and public mood
Another concern is the absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, who is believed to have taken over as the new supreme leader.
He has not appeared in public since the transition, raising questions among observers.
Experts also point to reports of a long internet shutdown, suggesting the government is trying to control information and public reaction.
Possible burial site under discussion
Reports suggest that Iran is considering Mashhad as a possible burial site.
Mashhad is Khamenei’s hometown and is located far from Israel, which could make it safer.
The city is also home to the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the most important religious sites in Shia Islam. The area already has strong security, which may help protect the site.
Truce but uncertainty remains
A temporary truce between the US and Iran was signed on April 8, offering a brief pause in fighting. However, the situation remains uncertain, and the truce is expected to end soon.
Until the security situation improves, officials may continue to delay the funeral.
A sign of changing times
The delay in Khamenei’s burial shows how much the situation in Iran has changed.
In the past, such events were used to show unity and strength. Now, the government appears cautious and unsure.
As the country deals with conflict and internal challenges, even a major state funeral has become difficult to organise.
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