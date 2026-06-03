A massive fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals. The MEA is assisting embassies. 47 were injured, with many critical due to smoke inhalation and fractures from jumping to escape the blaze.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is currently in touch with concerned Embassies and is extending all necessary assistance following the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday that killed 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals.

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Officials said most of the foreign victims reportedly hailed from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh. At least 21 people were killed and more than 40 rescued after a massive fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 am, officials said.

Medical Condition of the Injured

Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Dr Sandeep Budhiraja said eight patients injured in the fire are currently on ventilator support and remain in critical condition. "The majority of them have suffered from asphyxiation injuries, which are caused by smoke inhalation. All of them have minor burns, not deep burns. One patient had burns of more than 25 per cent. He was on a ventilator, so we shifted him to the burn ward at Safdarjung Hospital. Five patients were stable and came with minor injuries," Budhiraja said.

He added that several patients suffered fractures after reportedly jumping from upper floors to escape the blaze. "These patients basically had two or three types of injuries: lung injuries, minor burns, and bone injuries. Because many patients claimed they jumped from high buildings, the resulting fractures were long bone fractures and pelvic bone fractures. One patient has a spinal injury and is undergoing neurosurgery," Budhiraja said.

According to Budhiraja, both Indian and foreign nationals were among the victims.

Major Fire Safety Lapses Found

Chief Fire Officer (South Zone) Abhilash Kumar Malik said the Delhi Fire Service initially deployed seven fire tenders after receiving a call at 8:50 am. Preliminary inspection revealed major structural and fire safety concerns in the building. "The structure consists of a basement, a ground floor and five upper stories. There was only a single staircase alongside an elevator. The building was completely sealed, with windows shut, leaving no ventilation or smoke outlet," Malik added.

He explained that the structure acted like a "chimney", causing smoke and heat to spread rapidly to upper floors and trapping occupants.

Illegal Operations and Construction

According to officials, the hotel, where the fire broke out, had permission to operate only six rooms under the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) scheme. However, the owner had allegedly constructed 25 rooms on the premises. Another nearby establishment, Green Residency Hotel, located around 100 metres away, had permission for only six rooms but was allegedly operating 28 rooms.

Authorities Announce Strict Action

MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi said strict directives have been issued to prevent such incidents. "Our ministers and senior officials from the municipal corporation are present on the ground. Every possible effort is being made to assist. The Prime Minister has also announced a measure of relief assistance for the victims. We have issued strict directives to ensure that such incidents do not recur; officials will conduct continuous and rigorous inspections across all areas," the mayor said.

"Any negligence regarding safety protocols or hazardous conditions will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and we will take every measure to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated. The exact cause has not yet been determined... 47 people sustained injuries, and it has been confirmed that 21 of them have lost their lives," he added.

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will chair a high-level meeting later in the evening with all concerned authorities to review the incident. Delhi Police have registered an FIR under culpable homicide and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)