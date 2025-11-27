In Ampara, Sri Lanka, a family of three died after their car fell into a flooded canal. The incident occurred amid severe monsoon rains causing a national crisis. Widespread floods and landslides have killed at least 31 people, with 14 others missing

A heartbreaking tragedy struck the Sainthamaruthu area in Ampara on Thursday, where three members of the same family died after their car fell into a flooded canal. Police said the vehicle veered off the road amid relentless rain and dangerously high water levels in the region.

A Routine Journey Turns Fatal

The victims have been identified as an elderly man, his wife, and their young granddaughter. According to reports, the family was travelling through a stretch of road heavily affected by flooding when the driver is believed to have lost control. Poor visibility and overflowing canals following hours of intense rainfall are suspected to have played a major role in the mishap.

Local residents who witnessed the aftermath described the scene as "devastating," with rescue teams struggling against strong currents and rising waters.

Nation Grapples With Deadly Weather

The accident comes as Sri Lanka faces one of its most severe spells of rain this monsoon season. Floods and landslides triggered by days of downpour have already claimed at least 31 lives nationwide, with 14 others still missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The central district of Badulla has been the worst hit, where 16 people were buried alive when mudslides tore through homes overnight. Four more deaths were reported from Nuwara Eliya in similar incidents. Damage has been widespread, with nearly 400 houses affected and more than 1,100 families forced into temporary shelters.

Warnings as Water Levels Continue to Rise

Authorities say river levels across the island continue to climb, prompting warnings for residents in low-lying areas to move to safer ground. The DMC has urged communities to remain alert as conditions are expected to worsen.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing the northeast monsoon, but meteorologists say a depression east of the island has intensified the rainfall. The government has suspended final-year school examinations for two days due to the severe weather.

More Heavy Rain Expected

The Met Department has forecast more than 100 mm of rainfall across multiple districts, with some northeastern regions expected to receive up to 250 mm on Thursday. Officials have appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.