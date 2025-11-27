Hasan Jasem Nasser Al Nowais has been appointed Undersecretary of the UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He previously held top leadership roles at M42 and Mubadala Health.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Hasan Jasem Nasser Al Nowais as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Previous Leadership Roles

Al Nowais previously held several leadership roles, including Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, in addition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health.

Career Contributions

During his tenure at Mubadala, Al Nowais contributed to major development projects across the healthcare, industrial, real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Throughout his career, he has played a key role in integrating technology with productive sectors, advancing industrial capabilities, enabling strategic investments in supply chains, and supporting the attraction of leading global companies to the UAE.

He also contributed to aligning national programmes with the UAE's objectives in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and the knowledge-based economy.

Education and Professional Background

Hasan Al Nowais holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the American University in Washington, DC, and advanced executive education certifications from Harvard University.

He began his professional career in the financial sector and also worked at Ernst & Young, strengthening his expertise in finance and accounting. (ANI/WAM)