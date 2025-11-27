The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought an official response from the government amid growing "rumours" about the health of jailed party founder Imran Khan, urging authorities to immediately facilitate a meeting between him and his family.

The appeal follows repeated refusals in recent weeks to allow Imran's sisters to meet him at Adiala jail, prompting them to question his whereabouts and stage sit-ins outside the facility.

According to Dawn, these concerns intensified as unverified claims about Imran's health, including posts speculating about his death, circulated widely on X, with some Indian outlets amplifying the rumours. The hashtag 'Where is Imran Khan?' also trended on the platform on Thursday morning.

In a statement issued on X, the PTI said "rumours of a despicable nature" were being spread from "Afghan and Indian media, and foreign social media accounts" regarding Imran's condition.

The party demanded that the "current government and the interior ministry immediately and clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family". It further insisted that "a formal and transparent statement should be issued on behalf of the state regarding the health, security and current status of Imran".

PTI also called for a probe into those circulating rumours of a "sensitive nature" and said the "facts be presented before the nation".

The statement warned that "the nation will not tolerate any uncertainty regarding the status of its leader (Imran)".

Reiterating its stance, the party said the government was responsible for ensuring Imran's "security, human rights and constitutional rights", adding that PTI would take "every legal and political step to counter these rumours and bring the truth to light", Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi described the rumours about Imran's condition as alarming. She said on X that "the government is responsible for Khan sahib's safety and is duty-bound to issue a statement updating the nation", adding that the "best, most credible way possible is to allow Khan sahib's sisters, lawyers and party members to meet with him".

Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif responded to growing speculation by referencing a video in which Imran had criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for requesting facilities in jail. Asif claimed, "He (Imran) himself has a TV in his jail cell ... and his food comes from outside," adding, “There are exercise machines available for him as well.”

Recalling his own incarceration, Asif said, "We used to sleep on the cold floor and eat the food [prepared] at the jail," describing conditions with limited blankets and no hot water. By contrast, he alleged that Imran had "a double bed and velvet bedding", and said the jail superintendent personally attended to him.

Asif remarked that Imran should "listen to his own speech on the jail's loudspeaker," adding that "he (Imran) should fear God."

Imran, 73, has been in custody since August 2023 and is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail in a 190 million-pound corruption case.

He also faces trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act linked to the events of May 9, 2023. PTI has repeatedly voiced concerns regarding his health while in detention, Dawn noted.

