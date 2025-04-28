A massive power outage caused by extreme temperature variations has disrupted air travel and daily life in Spain and Portugal.

A massive power outage in Spain and Portugal is still causing significant disruptions to air traffic and daily life. The outage has affected flights to and from major airports, including Madrid, Barcelona, and Lisbon.

According to Portugal's power firm REN, the outage was caused by "anomalous oscillations" in high-voltage lines due to extreme temperature variations in Spain. This phenomenon, known as "induced atmospheric vibration," has led to a complex situation requiring international rebalancing of electricity flows.

Spain's electricity network head estimates that restoring power could take between six and 10 hours. However, REN warns that full normalization of the network may take up to a week.

The power outage has disrupted air traffic, with flights to and from affected airports facing delays. Airports in Madrid, Barcelona, and Lisbon have activated contingency generators, but travelers are advised to check with airlines due to potential disruptions in access and ground transportation.

The power cut has also impacted daily life, with locals in areas like La Vall D'Uixo, near Valencia, experiencing phone signal outages and disruptions to festivities. Residents are advised to stay informed and follow updates from local authorities.

REN and other authorities are working to restore power and minimize disruptions. Travelers and residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure their safety.