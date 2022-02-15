Ukraine President says Russia may attack on Feb 16, then issues a clarification

After the address, Zelenskyy's statements were misconstrued by many, his spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, stated that the president, a former comic, was only repeating what had been published elsewhere. "The president referenced to a date that was widely circulated in the media," the spokesperson said.

Hours after issuing a public statement declaring he had heard Russia would invade his nation on February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified his statement on Monday, saying he was just responding to media rumours of a potential strike. The previous comment shook the markets and resulted in several headlines and media publications. "We have been warned that the attack will take place on February 16," Zelenskyy said in a video message shared on Facebook.

In the Facebook video, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would observe a Day of Unity on Wednesday and that the order had already been signed. He emphasised that they are attempting to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomatic means. "We don't gaze at someone else's, but we won't give our own," he continued.

Furthermore, he lauded Ukraine's military forces, emphasising that the army is stronger than it was eight years ago. He remarked that they are confident in their armed forces and that their troops must sense the nation's backing. Zelenskyy stated that they would fly national flags and wear yellow-blue ribbons to demonstrate Ukraine's unity to the rest of the globe.

However, after his statements were misconstrued by many, his spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, stated that the president, a former comic, was only repeating what had been published elsewhere. "The president referenced to a date that was widely circulated in the media," the spokeswoman said.

Tensions between Kiev and Moscow have risen as Russia has deployed an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border in recent months.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his US counterpart, Joe Biden. According to a readout of the call given by the White House, Biden reaffirmed the US support to "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" during the call.

