  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine President says Russia may attack on Feb 16, then issues a clarification

    After the address, Zelenskyy's statements were misconstrued by many, his spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, stated that the president, a former comic, was only repeating what had been published elsewhere. "The president referenced to a date that was widely circulated in the media," the spokesperson said.

    Ukraine President says Russia may attack on Feb 16 then issues a clarification gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ukraine, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 8:46 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hours after issuing a public statement declaring he had heard Russia would invade his nation on February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified his statement on Monday, saying he was just responding to media rumours of a potential strike. The previous comment shook the markets and resulted in several headlines and media publications. "We have been warned that the attack will take place on February 16," Zelenskyy said in a video message shared on Facebook.

    In the Facebook video, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would observe a Day of Unity on Wednesday and that the order had already been signed. He emphasised that they are attempting to resolve the issues through dialogue and diplomatic means. "We don't gaze at someone else's, but we won't give our own," he continued. 

    Furthermore, he lauded Ukraine's military forces, emphasising that the army is stronger than it was eight years ago. He remarked that they are confident in their armed forces and that their troops must sense the nation's backing. Zelenskyy stated that they would fly national flags and wear yellow-blue ribbons to demonstrate Ukraine's unity to the rest of the globe.

    However, after his statements were misconstrued by many, his spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, stated that the president, a former comic, was only repeating what had been published elsewhere. "The president referenced to a date that was widely circulated in the media," the spokeswoman said.
    Tensions between Kiev and Moscow have risen as Russia has deployed an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border in recent months.

    Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his US counterpart, Joe Biden. According to a readout of the call given by the White House, Biden reaffirmed the US support to "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" during the call.

    Also Read | Biden's warning to Putin: If Russia invades Ukraine, US will impose swift and severe costs

    Also Read | Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

    Also Read | Ukraine-Russia faceoff: Biden deploys 3,000 troops; taps India, other allies for fuel if conflict erupts

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pastor with over 20 years of experience resigns after performing invalid baptisms-dnm

    Pastor with over 20 years of experience resigns after performing ‘invalid’ baptisms

    Biden s warning to Putin If Russia invades Ukraine US will impose swift and severe costs gcw

    Biden's warning to Putin: If Russia invades Ukraine, US will impose swift and severe costs

    Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine-dnm

    Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau - ADT

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Why saffron does not have religious overtones, explains Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan-dnm

    Exclusive: Why saffron does not have religious overtones, explains Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

    Kerala Governor Exclusive: Has Uniform Civil Code threatened Muslims in other nations? NO-dnm

    Kerala Governor Exclusive: ‘Has Uniform Civil Code threatened Muslims in other nations? NO’

    Hollywood Kim Kardashian wishes Valentines Day in black and pink bikinis spotted with Pete Davidson for dinner date drb

    Kim Kardashian wishes Valentine’s Day in black and pink bikinis; spotted with Pete Davidson for dinner date

    kpop From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous drb

    From V to Jackson Wang, Bambam: Know these 6 K-pop stars and what made them famous

    Celeb Spotted Agastya Nanda to Aryan Khan Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor star kids rule Monday drb

    Celeb Spotted: Agastya Nanda to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, star kids rule Monday

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon