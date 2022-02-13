Biden's warning to Putin: If Russia invades Ukraine, US will impose swift and severe costs

According to an official White House statement, the US "remains committed to maintaining the chance of de-escalation via diplomacy. But we are equally clear-eyed about the prospects, given the visible measures Russia is taking on the ground right in front of our eyes."

The call between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was "professional and substantive," but it did not result in any "fundamental change" in the dynamic unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine tensions. In a background press call on the Biden-Putin call, a senior White House official claimed that the two leaders' talks lasted little over an hour and that the US side had "placed proposals on the table that would be in our and our allies' interests to explore."

According to a White House statement, US President Joe Biden stated his position on the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, saying that if Moscow launches another invasion of Kiev, Washington and its allies will respond "decisively" and inflict rapid and heavy repercussions on the nation. Meanwhile, efforts to defuse the Ukraine issue through a frenzy of phone diplomacy failed Saturday, with US President Joe Biden warning that Russia will suffer "swift and severe costs" if its forces invade.

According to the White House, during a roughly hour-long phone chat between the two leaders, Biden made it clear to Putin what an invasion would entail. In a third meeting, amid growing tensions over Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's frontiers, Biden emphasised Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders.

While the US has pledged to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and has even deployed troops in eastern Europe to support NATO forces, a senior administration official stated that it is "unclear" whether Russia intends to pursue its objectives diplomatically or "through the use of force."

According to the official, the stakes are too great not to give Russia every opportunity to avoid a disastrous action. Meanwhile, they are stepping up their attempts to discourage Russia and impose costs if it decides to go forward with military action. "Deliveries of security aid to Ukraine have continued in recent days," the official noted, "as have our contacts with the EU, UK, Canadian, and other allies."

After Biden advised Americans in Ukraine to evacuate the country immediately, warning that "things might go wild rapidly" in the region, the US President likewise expressed his worries to Putin about Americans' safety. "The two presidents agreed that our teams would remain active in the coming days. Russia may yet decide to launch military strikes. That is a distinct possibility," the official added.

