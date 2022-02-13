  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biden's warning to Putin: If Russia invades Ukraine, US will impose swift and severe costs

    According to an official White House statement, the US "remains committed to maintaining the chance of de-escalation via diplomacy. But we are equally clear-eyed about the prospects, given the visible measures Russia is taking on the ground right in front of our eyes."

    Biden s warning to Putin If Russia invades Ukraine US will impose swift and severe costs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 13, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The call between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was "professional and substantive," but it did not result in any "fundamental change" in the dynamic unfolding in the Russia-Ukraine tensions. In a background press call on the Biden-Putin call, a senior White House official claimed that the two leaders' talks lasted little over an hour and that the US side had "placed proposals on the table that would be in our and our allies' interests to explore."

    According to a White House statement, US President Joe Biden stated his position on the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, saying that if Moscow launches another invasion of Kiev, Washington and its allies will respond "decisively" and inflict rapid and heavy repercussions on the nation. Meanwhile, efforts to defuse the Ukraine issue through a frenzy of phone diplomacy failed Saturday, with US President Joe Biden warning that Russia will suffer "swift and severe costs" if its forces invade.

    According to the White House, during a roughly hour-long phone chat between the two leaders, Biden made it clear to Putin what an invasion would entail. In a third meeting, amid growing tensions over Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's frontiers, Biden emphasised Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders.

    While the US has pledged to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and has even deployed troops in eastern Europe to support NATO forces, a senior administration official stated that it is "unclear" whether Russia intends to pursue its objectives diplomatically or "through the use of force." 

    According to an official White House statement, the US "remains committed to maintaining the chance of de-escalation via diplomacy. But we are equally clear-eyed about the prospects, given the visible measures Russia is taking on the ground right in front of our eyes."

    According to the official, the stakes are too great not to give Russia every opportunity to avoid a disastrous action. Meanwhile, they are stepping up their attempts to discourage Russia and impose costs if it decides to go forward with military action. "Deliveries of security aid to Ukraine have continued in recent days," the official noted, "as have our contacts with the EU, UK, Canadian, and other allies."

    After Biden advised Americans in Ukraine to evacuate the country immediately, warning that "things might go wild rapidly" in the region, the US President likewise expressed his worries to Putin about Americans' safety. "The two presidents agreed that our teams would remain active in the coming days. Russia may yet decide to launch military strikes. That is a distinct possibility," the official added.

    Also Read | Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

    Also Read | Explained: Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    Also read | Amid fears of Russian invasion, Ukrainians train with wooden assault rifles in bizarre defence exercise

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine-dnm

    Amid Russian invasion fears, US to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau - ADT

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Curb anti-India activities on your soil, United Kingdom told

    Pakistan pokes its nose into hijab row peddles its agenda gcw

    Pakistan pokes its nose into hijab row, peddles its agenda

    EAM Jaishankar to participate in QUAD meeting on February 11 - ADT

    EAM Jaishankar to participate in QUAD meeting on February 11

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan to give Rs 3 crore reward to student who raised Allah hu Akbar? RCB

    Hijab row: Salman Khan to give Rs 3 crore reward to student who raised ‘Allah hu Akbar’?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: How the 10 franchises shaped up heading into Day 2-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: How the 10 franchises shaped up heading into Day 2

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Deepika-Ranveer to Amitabh-Jaya 7 couples share romantic moments RCB

    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer to Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya 7 couples share romantic moments

    Jammu Kashmir Speech hearing impaired Muslim father son take care of Hindu temple in Srinagar gcw

    Service beyond religion: Differently-abled Muslim father-son duo take care of Shiva temple in Srinagar

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Auction LIVE, Day 2: Accelerated process-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE, Day 2: Accelerated process gets underway

    Recent Videos

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon