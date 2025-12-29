A Singapore-based Instagram creator went viral after making “biryani ice cream,” mixing classic biryani spices with a creamy dessert base. The quirky dish shocked food lovers, amused netizens, and sparked wild reactions online.

Food lovers are no strangers to culinary adventures. But every once in a while, an experiment pops up that makes the internet collectively pause. The latest? Biryani Ice Cream. And yes — this isn’t ice cream biryani. It’s literally biryani turned into ice cream.

The unusual creation comes from a woman living in Singapore, known as “Babasood” on Instagram, who shared a detailed video of the process — and the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

A Flatmate-Approved Experiment

In her caption, the creator joked that the only approval she needed came from home:

"Modern passion project of unemployment. Unfortunately, I'm not breaking the Asian stereotype. My flatmates approved it (biryani ice cream). So if anyone disagrees, I will thread your chin hair."

And clearly, people were curious. The video has already been viewed by nearly 50,000 people, with reactions ranging from shock to amusement.

How Do You Even Make Biryani Ice Cream?

The video walks viewers through every step — starting not in a dessert kitchen, but with familiar biryani staples.

It begins with caramelising onions, followed by cardamom, cinnamon, and bay leaves sizzling away — the kind of aroma that instantly signals comfort food in many homes. She chops dry fruits, then prepares rice with milk, cream, dry fruits and sugar. Once the rice cooks in this rich mixture, she removes the grains and keeps only the creamy base.

That creamy mix is chilled, scooped into an ice-cream cone, and finally topped with — you guessed it — caramelised onions.

And just like that, biryani becomes dessert.

“It Turned Out Very Well,” She Says

Despite the seemingly odd pairing of savory biryani spices and the cold sweetness of ice cream, the creator insists the result was unexpectedly good — and her flatmates agreed.

With humor very much intact, she signed off confidently — beard-shaving threat included.

Netizens React: Equal Parts Shock and Laughter

Comments poured in, and reactions were as layered as the dish itself.

Some viewers were amused — even inspired — particularly by her playful warning. One person wrote that "'I will thread your chin hair' is my new fav scary line.”

Others were more bewildered, saying the creator was “going crazy,” while another user remarked that everything seems fine when you’re at home.

“Gurl we have to try this to believe it’s good,” remarked another user.

More Than a Gimmick — A Reminder of Food Playfulness

Whether you find biryani ice cream brilliant or blasphemous, there’s no denying it says something about the times we live in — where food is not just nourishment, but storytelling, experimentation, and a bit of internet-fuelled theatre.

And sometimes, it’s simply about having fun in the kitchen — flatmate approval and all.