An unmanned drone boat struck oil tanker MKD VYOM off Oman's coast, killing one Indian crew member and triggering a fire before all 21 personnel were evacuated safely.

One person was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off Muscat that also caused an explosion and a fire, the Omani authorities said Monday, as Iran presses on with its Gulf retaliation campaign.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

"The oil tanker MKD VYOM, flying the flag of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, was attacked by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate. The tanker was carrying approximately 59,463 metric tons of cargo," the Omani maritime security centre said in a statement.

Scroll to load tweet…

"The attack resulted in a fire and explosion in the main engine room, killing one crew member, an Indian national," it added.

(With inputs from AFP)