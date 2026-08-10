A driver on a mountain road in China narrowly escaped a massive landslide after being turned away moments before the hillside collapsed. The incident was caught on video.

A driver on a mountain road in China narrowly escaped a massive landslide after being turned back just moments before the hillside gave way. The incident occurred last week on a mountainous stretch in Sichuan province, which has been experiencing heavy rainfall.

The driver was reportedly heading along the road when authorities or local residents waved him back. Moments later, a large section of the hillside collapsed, sending rocks and debris crashing onto the road. Had the driver continued, he would have been directly in the path of the landslide.

Heavy rainfall in Sichuan province triggered the landslide

The incident was captured on video and shared widely on social media. The footage shows the driver stopping and reversing just before the landslide strikes, with debris narrowly missing his vehicle.

According to reports, the landslide occurred on a road in Sichuan's mountainous region, where continuous rainfall had loosened the soil. Local authorities had reportedly issued warnings about the risk of landslides in the area.

No casualties have been reported in connection with the incident. The driver escaped unharmed, though the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Local authorities have urged residents to avoid travel in affected areas and to follow safety advisories. They have also deployed teams to clear the debris and assess the damage.