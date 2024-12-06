SHOCKING! UK teen dies on video call with mother after 'careless' hotel staff serve peanuts in desert

The family of Idris Qayyum, a 19-year-old boy from West London, was shattered after the teenager died by eating a peanut-laced dessert that waiting staff had assured him was safe. 

First Published Dec 6, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

The family of Idris Qayyum, a 19-year-old boy from West London, was shattered after the teenager died by eating a peanut-laced dessert that waiting staff had assured him was safe. Idris, who had lived his entire life managing a severe peanut allergy, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction while vacationing in Antalya, Turkey, in June.

On his first trip without his family, Idris and a friend were enjoying the rooftop terrace of their hotel, the Marti Myra, on the very first evening of their week-long getaway. Despite repeatedly informing the waitstaff of his allergy in English and even using Google translate to ensure clarity—he was misled into believing the dessert was allergen-free. 

Moments after consuming the peanut-laced dessert, Idris began feeling nauseous and breathless. He and his friend retreated to their hotel room, where his condition rapidly worsened. Desperate, his friend video-called Idris' mother, Ayeshah Bathia, in London. She watched helplessly as emergency staff performed CPR on her son. Despite frantic efforts, Idris’ heart stopped within 25 minutes, and he was declared dead.

"Our lives have been shattered forever," Ayeshah shared. "To lose our son at 19, in circumstances where we couldn’t be there to help him, is unbearable." She described her son as meticulous in managing his allergy, always carrying an EpiPen, antihistamines, and an asthma pump.

The devastated family has initiated legal proceedings against Love Holidays, the package tour operator, holding them and their hotel partners accountable for negligence. They allege that inadequate training, poor communication, and misleading assurances about allergens led to Idris’ tragic death.

The heartbroken mother also spoke of her son’s promising future. A gym enthusiast and lifeguard, Idris had recently passed his driving test and was on the cusp of qualifying as an electrician. "He dreamed of owning his own business and going to university," she said.

