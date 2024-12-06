'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer go viral; see pics

The New York Police Department released new photos that showed the face of the man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of insurance chief Brian Thompson, as the search for his killer entered a second day.

'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer goes viral; see pics shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

A flirtatious exchange has led investigators to a breakthrough in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photographs capturing the prime suspect's unmasked face has emerged, which was of the time during an unexpected interaction at a hostel.

The crucial image, taken from a hostel’s CCTV footage, reveals the suspect smiling. A female employee at the hostel recounted her encounter with the masked man, explaining how she persuaded him to lower his mask during a flirtatious conversation. This moment proved pivotal in the investigation, as authorities released the suspect’s photos to the public on Thursday.

"Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack. The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help—if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction," stated the New York Police Department.

A cell phone found at the location has raised speculation, as witnesses reported seeing the alleged killer using a phone shortly before the attack. However, the phone’s connection to the crime remains unconfirmed.

Investigators also recovered spent bullet casings with eerie inscriptions—“deny,” “defend,” and “depose.” These chilling words mirror the title of a 2010 book, Delay Deny Defend, which critiques insurance claims handling. The detail has intensified speculation about the murder’s link to UnitedHealthcare, an insurance giant under the UnitedHealth Group umbrella.

After the deadly shooting, the killer stopped at a Starbucks on Sixth Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the suspect purchasing coffee, a bottle of water, and two energy bars before vanishing into the Manhattan crowd.

The killing of Brian Thompson occurred early Wednesday morning outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. The CEO had arrived to prepare for an investors’ day event, unaware of the fatal ambush awaiting him.

Authorities are treating the case as a targeted, premeditated act. With the public’s help and the release of the suspect’s photo, investigators are intensifying their efforts to catch the killer.

Also read: Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report shk

Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH) shk

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

Muhammad is the most popular boys name in United Kingdom Olivia top choice for girls gcw

‘Muhammad’ is the most popular boys' name in UK, 'Olivia' top choice for girls

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence shk

Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence

A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened shk

A dog is a man's best friend but since when? Scientists pinpoint the exact time & how it happened

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will Mamata Banerjee govt credit December's money? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will December's money be credited?

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends gcw

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon