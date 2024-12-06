'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer go viral; see pics

The New York Police Department released new photos that showed the face of the man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of insurance chief Brian Thompson, as the search for his killer entered a second day.

A flirtatious exchange has led investigators to a breakthrough in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photographs capturing the prime suspect's unmasked face has emerged, which was of the time during an unexpected interaction at a hostel.

The crucial image, taken from a hostel’s CCTV footage, reveals the suspect smiling. A female employee at the hostel recounted her encounter with the masked man, explaining how she persuaded him to lower his mask during a flirtatious conversation. This moment proved pivotal in the investigation, as authorities released the suspect’s photos to the public on Thursday.

"Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack. The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help—if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction," stated the New York Police Department.

A cell phone found at the location has raised speculation, as witnesses reported seeing the alleged killer using a phone shortly before the attack. However, the phone’s connection to the crime remains unconfirmed.

Investigators also recovered spent bullet casings with eerie inscriptions—“deny,” “defend,” and “depose.” These chilling words mirror the title of a 2010 book, Delay Deny Defend, which critiques insurance claims handling. The detail has intensified speculation about the murder’s link to UnitedHealthcare, an insurance giant under the UnitedHealth Group umbrella.

After the deadly shooting, the killer stopped at a Starbucks on Sixth Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the suspect purchasing coffee, a bottle of water, and two energy bars before vanishing into the Manhattan crowd.

The killing of Brian Thompson occurred early Wednesday morning outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. The CEO had arrived to prepare for an investors’ day event, unaware of the fatal ambush awaiting him.

Authorities are treating the case as a targeted, premeditated act. With the public’s help and the release of the suspect’s photo, investigators are intensifying their efforts to catch the killer.

