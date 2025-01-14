SHOCKING! Polish man confesses to killing woman based on coin toss, later rapes her dead body

A chilling murder trial unfolds in Gliwice, Poland, where 20-year-old Mateusz Hepa confessed to killing 18-year-old Wiktoria Kozielska after a coin toss. Hepa lured her to his apartment, where he beat and strangled her before calling the police.

A man shockingly disclosed that a coin toss decided the fate of the 18-year-old girl he encountered on the bus. Afterward, he brutally killed her and engaged in sexual acts with her dead body, according to local news outlet Eska. Wiktoria Kozielska was on her way home from a party in Katowice, Poland, when Mateusz Hepa, fresh from his shift at a car repair shop, approached her. He enticed her to his apartment, where she fell asleep. Later, he savagely attacked her, strangling her to death with a rope. He then wrapped her body in plastic and contacted the authorities, as detailed in his trial, the Daily Mail reported.

The 20-year-old murderer confessed, "I tossed a coin, it landed on heads, so I killed her."

"If it had been tails she would probably still be alive."

The man was apprehended just hours after Kozielska's body was discovered. When questioned by the police, he simply stated, "I felt the need to kill."

In court last week in Gliwice, the car repair shop employee revealed that prior to the August 2023 murder, he had been contemplating taking someone's life and had spent time wandering the town in search of a victim.

He recounted: "I gave her the choice of either going home or coming with me. She chose to come with me. We sat, talked about nothing, then she fell asleep.

"I walked around the room, tried to wake her up, but I couldn't. Then I tossed a coin, it landed on heads, so I killed her. I don't know why I did it. Some things just happen, and I have no control over them.

"Sometimes I use a coin to make difficult decisions. I sat on her chest and began to strangle her. I chose strangulation because there's no blood. She tried to breathe, but she had no strength to fight back. She struggled, but it was too late.

"After I killed her, I undressed her and then had sex with her. Then I got dressed and tried to hide the body. I wasn't thinking clearly. I put her body in a bag, wrapped it in a blanket, and planned to burn it. I thought I would feel better after committing murder."

Local media reported that Hepa had considered ending his own life but chose not to go through with it. Instead, he contacted the police and has been in custody since last year.

The initial hearing in Gliwice occurred on January 8, and the trial is scheduled to continue on February 12. Hepa could face a potential life sentence.

