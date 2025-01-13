Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH)

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in a store in the Moscow region, chaos erupted as a knife-wielding drunk man launched a frenzied attack on unsuspecting employees and customers.

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in a store in the Moscow region, chaos erupted as a knife-wielding drunk man launched a frenzied attack on unsuspecting employees and customers. The incident left three people injured and the store in disarray, before a courageous customer managed to put an end to the rampage.

The incident occurred during what seemed like a regular day for the store, with customers milling about and employees going about their duties. Without warning, a visibly intoxicated man began brandishing a knife, lashing out indiscriminately. Panic ensued as the attacker turned the store into a scene of terror, injuring three individuals in his path. Bloodied and shocked, the victims sought safety as others scrambled to avoid the assailant's reach.

Amid the chaos, one brave customer stepped forward, risking their own safety to confront the attacker. The customer managed to overpower the knife-wielding man and apprehended him.

The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment for their wounds.

