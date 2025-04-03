Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 3,085; military declares ceasefire for relief efforts

Read Full Article

Myanmar's devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has claimed 3,085 lives, with 341 people still missing and 4,715 injured. The country's ruling military junta confirmed the toll, with spokesperson Zaw Min Tun expressing gratitude to the international community and medical teams for their assistance.

Rescue teams and volunteers from 17 countries have arrived in Myanmar, along with nearly 1,000 tonnes of relief supplies. Despite their efforts, most teams are recovering bodies rather than survivors. However, four people were pulled alive from the rubble on Wednesday.

The earthquake has worsened Myanmar's humanitarian crisis, which was already dire due to prolonged conflict. Over 3 million people were displaced, and nearly 20 million were in urgent need of humanitarian aid before the disaster struck, according to the United Nations.

Temporary ceasefire

In response to the disaster, the military has declared a temporary ceasefire in the ongoing civil war until April 22 to facilitate relief efforts. However, they warned resistance groups against using the ceasefire to reorganize or launch attacks.

The military's warning came as opposition forces said they reserve the right to defend themselves if attacked. Local sources fear the actual death toll could be even higher than reported.

The earthquake caused widespread devastation, toppling buildings, collapsing bridges, and severely damaging infrastructure.

