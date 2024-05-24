SHOCKING! Hamas father-son duo confess to raping, killing Israeli women during October 7 massacre (WATCH)

Amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, a video of the Israeli military questioning a father and son Hamas member pair who appear to be confessing to raping and killing a lady during their October 7 attack is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, 47, and his teenage son Abdallah are shown purportedly telling interrogators about how, during their massacre on Israeli communities last year, they alternated between raping and killing women.

In the footage, the men, dressed in grey tracksuits and handcuffed, are seated before an Israeli flag as they undergo questioning by an Arabic-speaking member of the Shin Bet security service at an undisclosed location.

Describing the harrowing encounter, Father-of-seven Radi, a member of the Hamas Security Service, who was captured in March in Gaza, described how he, his son and other terrorists broke into the Nir Oz kibbutz.

"In each house where we found someone, we either killed them or kidnapped them. In the first house I found a woman and her husband, and we hit them with fire and killed them…they were in their late 40s. She was screaming, she was crying, I did what I did, I raped her. I threatened her with my gun to take her clothes off, I remember she was wearing jean shorts, that's about it," the Hamas terrorist was quoted as saying in a DailyMail report.

"I don't know what happened to her, I was there for fifteen minutes and then I left," he added.

However, his 18-year-old son disclosed to interrogators that his father had murdered the woman subsequent to the sexual assault.

"My father raped her, then I did and then my cousin did and then we left but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her. Before this woman, we had raped another girl as well, I killed two people, I raped two people, and I broke into five houses," he said in his confession video.

The chilling confessions emerge two months following Pramila Patten, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, releasing a report on the sexual violence perpetrated during the October 7 attacks.

"What I witnessed in Israel were scenes of unspeakable violence perpetrated with shocking brutality," she had said.

During a month-long visit earlier this year, she engaged with 34 survivors, visited four kibbutzim, and inspected morgues where the bodies of victims were housed. "It was a catalogue of the most extreme and inhumane forms of killing, torture and other horrors," Patten said.

Women who attended the Nova music festival were also subjected to conflict-related sexual violence during the October 7 attack.

The video confessions follow the release of disturbing footage showing five terrified women being threatened at gunpoint by Hamas captors, which was made public on Wednesday.

"Over the past months, we've seen countless evidence of the brutal violence used by Hamas on October 7th, including harrowing acts of gender-based and sexual violence," an IDF spokesperson told MailOnline in response to the confessional video.

"These confessions further prove that any attempt to deny the horrors of October 7th, and discredit the testimonies of witnesses, survivors and freed hostages, is part of a campaign to de-legitimize Israel, and to promote the justification of terrorism," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further mentioned that both the father and son were in custody, awaiting trial.

