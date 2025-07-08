Climate change is no longer a distant threat, its effects are devastating communities across Pakistan, especially in Sindh, where extreme weather events, food insecurity, and health crises are growing with alarming intensity.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat, its effects are devastating communities across Pakistan, especially in Sindh, where extreme weather events, food insecurity, and health crises are growing with alarming intensity, Dawn reported on Tuesday.

According to Dawn, Pakistan is among the most vulnerable nations to climate change, owing to its arid climate, agrarian economy, and heavy reliance on glacial water from the Himalayas.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that developing countries like Pakistan will suffer disproportionately, with the poorest populations bearing the brunt of disasters due to limited access to resources and information.

Sindh was hit hardest during the 2022 floods

Dawn highlighted that Sindh was hit hardest during the 2022 floods, receiving over 400 per cent more rainfall than the 30-year average. The deluge destroyed nearly 1.9 million homes, 83 per cent of the national total, and caused 799 fatalities, including 338 children. The flooding damaged over 4.4 million acres of farmland and killed 8,00,000 livestock, devastating the rural economy. Agricultural losses are particularly dire in Sindh, where 70 per cent of employment and 24 per cent of provincial GDP depend on farming.

According to Dawn, the floods worsened existing poverty, with districts like Badin reporting poverty rates of 53.4 per cent and some of the highest stunting rates nationwide due to poor sanitation and unsafe water.

The impact of climate change in Sindh extends beyond floods. The province experienced a severe heat wave in 2024, resulting in 5,358 hospital admissions and 158 livestock deaths.

Between April and May 2025, 675 heatstroke cases were treated in various districts.

Dawn also cited a World Bank report, South Asia's Hotspot, which identifies Sindh, especially Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Sukkur, as the most climate-vulnerable regions in Pakistan. Experts warn that temperatures could rise by 2.4 degree Celsius by 2050, leading to shorter winters, early crop failures, and health risks like cholera, vector-borne diseases, and heat strokes in the Indus delta.

Efforts to tackle climate change, Dawn emphasised, require strong local governance, regional cooperation, and support from international donors to protect both the ecosystem and vulnerable communities.