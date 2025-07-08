Judicial Magistrate in Islamabad has ordered a ban on 27 YouTube channels belonging to prominent Pakistani journalists, politicians, and activists.

In a significant development, Pakistan's Judicial Magistrate in Islamabad has ordered a ban on 27 YouTube channels belonging to prominent Pakistani journalists, politicians, and activists. The ruling, issued by Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, reportedly came following a request from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The banned channels were reportedly under scrutiny for their critical stance towards the Pakistan Army. They have also been reportedly banned for spreading propaganda and defamatory disinformation against the State institutions.

The official list of banned YouTube channels include those of Haider Mehdi, Siddique Jaan, Arzoo Kazmi, Real Entertainment TV, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Daily Qudrat among others.

Notably, Arzoo Kazmi’s YouTube channel has been banned by both India and Pakistan now.

Notably, India had also recently banned 16 Pakistani channels. Several channels were banned in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.