The CBI has busted a fake tech support syndicate in Noida that targeted UK and Australian citizens. One key member has been arrested. The case involved international cooperation and falls under Operation Chakra-V.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a large-scale international cyber fraud syndicate targeting citizens of the United Kingdom and Australia. The group was running a fake tech support scam and operated out of a Noida-based call centre. The key mastermind has been arrested and presented before a special court on July 8, 2025.

Scam centre operated under fake tech support cover

The fraudulent call centre, located in the Noida Special Economic Zone, pretended to offer technical support for global tech companies like Microsoft. The scammers would call or receive calls from foreign nationals, falsely claiming that their devices had been hacked or infected. Victims were then tricked into paying money for fake repairs or services.

The operation, run under the name "FirstIdea", was timed to match the working hours of victims in the UK and Australia. This helped the CBI catch the scam in real time during the raids conducted on July 7.

CBI raids three locations, seizes major digital evidence

CBI teams conducted simultaneous searches at three locations in Noida. They found advanced technical infrastructure, malicious scripts, call recordings, and documents that showed the large scale of the fraud. The setup was designed for cross-border crime, using technology to hide identities and target victims efficiently.

According to investigators, the scammers used fake identities and scripted messages to convince victims that their systems were at risk. This led to millions in illegal gains, extracted through fear and false promises of help.

Global collaboration with FBI, UK's NCA, and Microsoft

After registering the case, the CBI collaborated with international agencies including the FBI (USA), National Crime Agency (UK), and Microsoft Corporation. These partners helped track the locations and activities of the syndicate.

This coordinated effort reflects growing international cooperation in tackling cybercrime that crosses borders, especially when it affects citizens of multiple countries.

Key operative arrested and produced in court

The CBI confirmed the arrest of the main operative of FirstIdea, who played a crucial role in running the fake call centre. He has been presented before the Special CBI Court in Delhi on July 8.

Operation Chakra-V continues to target cyber syndicates

This raid is part of CBI’s larger crackdown under Operation Chakra-V, which targets transnational cybercriminal groups. The CBI said it remains committed to working with both Indian and foreign agencies to identify and arrest fraudsters, especially those targeting vulnerable users abroad.

CBI said it is strengthening its tools and systems to detect, investigate and prosecute such crimes effectively.