Seventeen rockets were tested, validating range performance, fuze functionality, and warhead effectiveness. The ERASR will replace existing Russian systems and is expected to be inducted soon, boosting the Navy's striking power.

New Delhi: Indian Navy has carried out user trials of extended range anti-submarine rocket (ERASR) from INS Kavaratti from June 23 to July 7. Designed and developed by DRDO, in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, the ERASR will be used for indigenous rocket launcher (IRL) of Indian Naval Ships.

Designed to replace the existing Russian-origin rocket guided bombs (RGBs) and offers an extended range compared to previous systems, the ERASR can achieve a range of over 8 kilometres, significantly improving the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. It has twin-rocket motor configuration to meet a wide spectrum of range requirements with high accuracy and consistency.



Scroll to load tweet…

The ERASR uses an indigenously developed Electronic Time Fuze. A total of 17 ERASRs were successfully test evaluated at different ranges. All the specified objectives of the trials such as Range performance, Electronic Time Fuze functioning and Warhead functioning were successfully demonstrated. Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited, Nagpur are the Production Partners for ERASR Rockets.

“With successful completion of User Trials, Indian Navy is expected to induct the ERASR System soon,” an official from the defence ministry said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the induction of this system into the Indian Navy will boost its striking power. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also complimented the teams involved in the design and development of ERASR.