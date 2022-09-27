Shinzo Abe's state funeral: Who's attending and who's not? Know the guest list here

PM Modi arrived in Japan to attend the state funeral of Japan's former Prime Minister on Tuesday. He described Abe as a "tall global statesman, an outstanding leader, and an extraordinary administrator." When Abe was assassinated, Prime Minister Modi said, 'I have lost a dear friend.'

There are 700 guests from 217 countries attending Abe's funeral on Tuesday, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and others.

The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, with representatives from over 217 countries, international organisations, and territories expected to attend.

Abe was shot and killed while attending a campaign event on July 8. In addition to advocating for an open and free Indo-Pacific region, Japan's longest-serving prime minister was instrumental in establishing the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which brings together Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

Know who will be attending Abe's funeral?

The funeral will be attended by 700 people from 217 countries, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Along with these leaders, there will be former and present leaders of Japan's legislative, judicial, and administrative branches of power, and various representatives from each branch, past and present members of parliament, and local government representatives.

Know who won't be attending Abe's funeral?

The Japanese royal family is not attending the state funeral, for which the Japanese government has received harsh criticism as people believe it will be an expensive ceremony.

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, and Empress Emerita Michiko of the Japanese royal family will not attend the funeral, but their imperial envoys will.

During the service, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will express their condolences with flowers, followed by other attendees.

