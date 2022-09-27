Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shinzo Abe's state funeral: Who's attending and who's not? Know the guest list here

    PM Modi arrived in Japan to attend the state funeral of Japan's former Prime Minister on Tuesday. He described Abe as a "tall global statesman, an outstanding leader, and an extraordinary administrator." When Abe was assassinated, Prime Minister Modi said, 'I have lost a dear friend.'
     

    Shinzo Abe's state funeral: Who's attending, and who's not? know guest name here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 8:46 AM IST

    There are 700 guests from 217 countries attending Abe's funeral on Tuesday, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and others.

    The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, with representatives from over 217 countries, international organisations, and territories expected to attend.

    Abe was shot and killed while attending a campaign event on July 8. In addition to advocating for an open and free Indo-Pacific region, Japan's longest-serving prime minister was instrumental in establishing the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which brings together Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

    Know who will be attending Abe's funeral?
    The funeral will be attended by 700 people from 217 countries, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian and Australian Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

    Along with these leaders, there will be former and present leaders of Japan's legislative, judicial, and administrative branches of power, and various representatives from each branch, past and present members of parliament, and local government representatives.

    PM Modi has also arrived in Japan to attend the state funeral of Japan's former Prime Minister on Tuesday. He referred to Abe as a 'tall global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator.' When Abe was killed, PM Modi said, 'I have lost a dear friend.'

    Know who won't be attending Abe's funeral?
    The Japanese royal family is not attending the state funeral, for which the Japanese government has received harsh criticism as people believe it will be an expensive ceremony.

    Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, and Empress Emerita Michiko of the Japanese royal family will not attend the funeral, but their imperial envoys will.

    During the service, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will express their condolences with flowers, followed by other attendees.

    Also Read: Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards

    Also Read: Shinzo Abe's funeral to cost more than Queen Elizabeth II's, suggest reports

    Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe: All you need to know

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden; sparks massive global outrage snt

    Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden; will he be sent to fight in Ukraine?

    Australia to alter its privacy laws after Optus cyber attack; know details here - adt

    Australia to alter its privacy laws after Optus cyber attack; know details here

    At least 9 killed many injured in shooting at Russia school gunman commits suicide gcw

    At least 13 killed, 20 injured in school shooting in Russia, gunman commits suicide

    Lid blown off worrying Chinese Covid coverup in Tibet

    Lid blown off worrying Chinese Covid coverup in Tibet

    amidst ukraine war Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UN Security Council snt

    Amidst Ukraine war, Russia backs 'key international actor' India for permanent membership in UNSC

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra marks Daughter's Day with Daughter Malti's latest picture-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra marks Daughter's Day with baby Malti's latest picture-take a look

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna 'even better' than Falguni Pathak's song RBA

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's O Sajna 'even better' than Falguni Pathak's song

    World tourism day + Durga Puja: 8 things to do when you visit Kolkata during PUJO SUR

    World tourism day + Durga Puja: 8 things to do when you visit Kolkata during PUJO

    World Tourism Day 2022: Here are some Facebook and WhatsApp statues, quotes, and Messages to share RBA

    World Tourism Day 2022: Here are some Facebook and WhatsApp statues, quotes, and Messages to share

    Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantras and Bhog SUR

    Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantras and Bhog

    Recent Videos

    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon